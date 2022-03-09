Vangeline Theater Announces New Gowanus Brooklyn Studio Space

The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute announces that their new studio space at 126 10th Street, Suite 207, Brooklyn, NY 11215, is now available as a rental space for rehearsals, auditions, meetings, small classes or workshops. This beautiful, new dance studio is located in the heart of the Gowanus in Brooklyn and is accessible by the F/G/R to 4th Avenue and F/G to Smith & 9th.

The space is column-free and fully equipped with full-length mirrors, a portable barre, a sound system, chairs, new Rosco Marley floors with subfloors, heat/air-conditioning, WiFi, and a silent, state-of-the-arts air purifier. The 700 square foot studio has a 530 square foot dance floor. It is quiet, private, with plenty of natural light making it clean and bright.

The studio is cleaned daily, and renters have access to a private bathroom. There is a capacity limit of 10 to 12 people.

The base rate for rentals is $20/hour, with an early bird special of $15/hour between 7AM and 10AM. Bookings are made online using Skedda and are easily managed.

For more information and to book a rental, visit www.vangeline.com/space-rental.