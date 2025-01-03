U ARE THE DREAM by Allyson Dwyer to be Presented at The Exponential Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



u are the dream, an innovative and heartfelt exploration of humanity's relationship with technology, will debut at The Brick Theater as part of the 2025 Exponential Festival. Written and directed by Allyson Dwyer, this 60-minute internet triptych journeys through time, from early human wonder to digital-age connection.

The production introduces audiences to Didi and Dada, early humans filled with excitement for an unknown future, and Fuu and Goten, who meet in an AOL chatroom at the dawn of the 21st century. Through its distinctive characters, u are the dream poignantly examines how humans dream, communicate, and adapt to technological progress.

Starring Catt Filippov and Ben Holbrook, the show features props and costumes by Hannah Birch-Carl, scenic work by Forest Entsminger, and illusions by Reuven Glezer. Sound, lighting, and stage management are helmed by Alyse Lamb, Christina F. Tang, and Rishita Chowdary, respectively. Produced by Mind Dream Theater and Most Unwanted Productions.

Performance Schedule:

January 24, 25, 30, 31, and February 1 at 8:00 PM

January 26 and February 1 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $20-$35

Mind Dream Theater is a brand-new DIY "property-less" audio theater that intends to produce brand new experimental audio plays for the most accessible of venues: our mind.

Most Unwanted Productions, helmed by Connor Scully, is dedicated to reshaping the theatrical landscape with unique performances that redefine the boundaries of theatre.

Exponential is a month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields.

