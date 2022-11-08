Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Are Now Available for THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL 2023

Shows include A Jury of Our Queers - Dmitri Barcomi, The Ben Shapiro Project - Ella Davidson, Circus Trick - Addie Ulrey and more.

Nov. 08, 2022  
The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will be presented this January in select venues and on Exponential's YouTube channel, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.

Ticket links are live on their website.

Shows with Live Ticket Links


A Jury of Our Queers - Dmitri Barcomi
Ticket Link

The Ben Shapiro Project - Ella Davidson
Ticket Link

Circus Trick - Addie Ulrey
Ticket Link

THE COMPLAINT SOCIETY - Barnett Cohen
Ticket Link

CRYPTOCHROME - Evan Silver aka Tiresias
Ticket Link

Das Sofortvergnügen (THE INSTANT PLEASURE) - Cosimo Pori and Travis Amiel
Ticket Link

The Eros Project - Nora Alami
Ticket Link

Gay Hour of Boundless-wonders - I'm Going to Marry Your Dad and Miss Lady Salad
Ticket Link

God and All Her Children - Anike Sonuga
Ticket Link

Mx. Piggy Makes an OnlyFans - Tank
Ticket Link

On Set with Theda Bara - Joey Merlo
Ticket Link

Our bodies like dams - Sarah K. Finn
Ticket Link

Presentation on colonialism - Joey Weiss
Ticket Link

saklob - an_outskirt
Ticket Link

Tin Iso and the Dawn - Tristan Allen
Ticket Link

(untitled human composting play) - Devon Wade Granmo
Ticket Link

Digital Shows coming to Youtube

Arrow of Time - Allyson Dwyer
On Exponential's Youtube Channel

Candy Coat and Even the Devil Treats You Better! by Anike Sonuga
On Exponential's Youtube Channel

Epikoinonìa - Rawya El Chab
On Exponential's Youtube Channel

We Live to Die: The Grieving Widows Club EPISODE TWO - Leonie Bell & LOCAL GRANDMA
On Exponential's Youtube Channel

Follow The Exponential Festival on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!




