Tickets Are Now Available for THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL 2023

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will be presented this January in select venues and on Exponential's YouTube channel, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.



Ticket links are live on their website.

Shows with Live Ticket Links



A Jury of Our Queers - Dmitri Barcomi

Ticket Link



The Ben Shapiro Project - Ella Davidson

Ticket Link



Circus Trick - Addie Ulrey

Ticket Link



THE COMPLAINT SOCIETY - Barnett Cohen

Ticket Link



CRYPTOCHROME - Evan Silver aka Tiresias

Ticket Link



Das Sofortvergnügen (THE INSTANT PLEASURE) - Cosimo Pori and Travis Amiel

Ticket Link



The Eros Project - Nora Alami

Ticket Link



Gay Hour of Boundless-wonders - I'm Going to Marry Your Dad and Miss Lady Salad

Ticket Link



God and All Her Children - Anike Sonuga

Ticket Link



Mx. Piggy Makes an OnlyFans - Tank

Ticket Link



On Set with Theda Bara - Joey Merlo

Ticket Link



Our bodies like dams - Sarah K. Finn

Ticket Link



Presentation on colonialism - Joey Weiss

Ticket Link



saklob - an_outskirt

Ticket Link



Tin Iso and the Dawn - Tristan Allen

Ticket Link



(untitled human composting play) - Devon Wade Granmo

Ticket Link



Digital Shows coming to Youtube



Arrow of Time - Allyson Dwyer

On Exponential's Youtube Channel



Candy Coat and Even the Devil Treats You Better! by Anike Sonuga

On Exponential's Youtube Channel



Epikoinonìa - Rawya El Chab

On Exponential's Youtube Channel



We Live to Die: The Grieving Widows Club EPISODE TWO - Leonie Bell & LOCAL GRANDMA

On Exponential's Youtube Channel

Follow The Exponential Festival on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!