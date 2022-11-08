Tickets Are Now Available for THE EXPONENTIAL FESTIVAL 2023
Shows include A Jury of Our Queers - Dmitri Barcomi, The Ben Shapiro Project - Ella Davidson, Circus Trick - Addie Ulrey and more.
The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. The works will be presented this January in select venues and on Exponential's YouTube channel, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.
Ticket links are live on their website.
Shows with Live Ticket Links
A Jury of Our Queers - Dmitri Barcomi
Ticket Link
The Ben Shapiro Project - Ella Davidson
Ticket Link
Circus Trick - Addie Ulrey
Ticket Link
THE COMPLAINT SOCIETY - Barnett Cohen
Ticket Link
CRYPTOCHROME - Evan Silver aka Tiresias
Ticket Link
Das Sofortvergnügen (THE INSTANT PLEASURE) - Cosimo Pori and Travis Amiel
Ticket Link
The Eros Project - Nora Alami
Ticket Link
Gay Hour of Boundless-wonders - I'm Going to Marry Your Dad and Miss Lady Salad
Ticket Link
God and All Her Children - Anike Sonuga
Ticket Link
Mx. Piggy Makes an OnlyFans - Tank
Ticket Link
On Set with Theda Bara - Joey Merlo
Ticket Link
Our bodies like dams - Sarah K. Finn
Ticket Link
Presentation on colonialism - Joey Weiss
Ticket Link
saklob - an_outskirt
Ticket Link
Tin Iso and the Dawn - Tristan Allen
Ticket Link
(untitled human composting play) - Devon Wade Granmo
Ticket Link
Digital Shows coming to Youtube
Arrow of Time - Allyson Dwyer
On Exponential's Youtube Channel
Candy Coat and Even the Devil Treats You Better! by Anike Sonuga
On Exponential's Youtube Channel
Epikoinonìa - Rawya El Chab
On Exponential's Youtube Channel
We Live to Die: The Grieving Widows Club EPISODE TWO - Leonie Bell & LOCAL GRANDMA
On Exponential's Youtube Channel
