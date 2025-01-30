The RAT NYC In DUMBO Reveals February Programming Including Valentine's Day Shows & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This February, include The RAT NYC in your Valentine's Day plans! They have a show for every couple all V-Day week long, whether that be romcom themed improv, a reading of Romeo and Juliet with drinking games, or an unauthorized Blair Witch Musical. There will be plenty of fun for Galentines too, including Watch Party's interactive screening of Legally Blonde.

Saying "down with love" this February? The RAT NYC also has a full schedule of comedy, trivia, music, family programming, and more all month long. Some selected highlights include:

FEB 1, 9PM - HOMER & HOMOS: A TRAGICALLY FUNNY NIGHT OF STANDUP COMEDY - A night of laughter and entertainment with Next Life Theatre Co. Featuring comedic stories of love and tragedy to support their upcoming adaptation, Achilles: The Next Iliad. Tickets.

FEB 8, 15 & 22, 2PM - SHOW UP, KIDS! AN INTERACTIVE FAMILY COMEDY - The critically acclaimed comedy for kids (ages 3-10) and their grownups comes to Brooklyn. Kids help a hapless host create a show on the spot! Tickets.

FEB 14, 9PM - THE DRUNK TEXTS: NOT ANOTHER ROMEO & JULIET - A hilarious and boozy twist on Shakespeare's classic tale of star-crossed lovers. Tickets.

FEB 15, 9:30PM - THE UNAUTHORIZED BLAIR WITCH MUSICAL - A hazy, musical, and delightfully queer reimagining of The Blair Witch Project from Kitchen Sink Theatre Co. Tickets.

FEB 17, 5PM & 8PM - HOPE YOU'RE WELL - A one night only reading of Janey Feingold's brand-new romantic comedy about friendship and love in your early 30's, directed by Olivia Songer. Tickets.

FEB 18, 6:30PM - SONGS OF WAITRESS - A cabaret showcase of some of the best-loved songs from Waitress, the Musical sung by a talented cast. Tickets.

FEB 21 & 22, 8:30PM - John Waters VARIETY SHOW: A NIGHT OF FILTH - @a_famous_studio is serving you the dirtiest, nastiest, most rebellious variety acts based on the greatest works of THE John Waters. Tickets.

