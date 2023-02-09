Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Parsnip Ship to Present Radio Roots Writers Group Production AND THE ANSWER IS…by Gina Femia

The recording will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8PM at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn

Feb. 09, 2023  

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) to present the live in person recording of their Radio Roots Writers Group production, And the answer is... by Gina Femia. The recording will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8PM at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.).

And the Answer is... is written by Gina Femia and directed by Estefanía Fadul (she/her). Actors Alisha Espinosa (she/her) Jacqueline Guillen (she/her), Akyiaa Wilson (she/her), and Reynaldo Piniella (he/him), with sound design by Emilie Weibel and Viviana Prado-Núñez. The live recording will also feature musical guest Henry Ryeder.

And the Answer is...

By Gina Femia

Monday, February 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Gina Femia's work has been seen/developed at Goodman Theatre, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Ensemble Studio Theater, Northern Stage, Page73, and New Georges, among others. Selected honors include The Kilroys List, Leah Ryan Prize, Doric Wilson Award, Otis Guernsey New Voices Award and the Neukom Award in Playwriting. Gina's work has been nominated for a Drama League Award and a New York Innovative Theater Award. Gina is a current Core Writer with The Playwrights' Center, and an alum of EST Youngblood, Page73's Interstate 73, Pipeline Theatre's PlayLab, New Georges' Audrey Residency, the Ingram New Play Lab and Parsnip Ship's Radio Roots Writers' Group. Gina is a New Georges Affiliated Artist and has received residencies with Page73, Powerhouse, NTI at the O'Neill, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and Fresh Ground Pepper. MFA, Sarah Lawrence College (Lipkin Prize in Playwriting).

SYNOPSIS

Alex and Julie are best friends making a podcast (before podcasts were cool), answering their college's weirdest questions. But life itself is weird and when love enters the equation, they have to decide what they really mean to each other. From Chipotle dates that aren't dates to the early frontier of Twitter, they fall together and apart and back again.

AND THE ANSWER IS... is a Radio Roots Writers' Group radio play commission.

Link to RSVP:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224050®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center

160 Schermerhorn St, Downtown Brooklyn

Monday, February 13th, 2023 @ 8 pm

The Parsnip Ship is a play development company that amplifies bold stories and storytellers. Their theatrical experiences are eclectic, intentional and personal. The Parsnip Ship serves writers and the artistic community by producing and promoting transformative, accessible work created by marginalized voices. Their podcast episodes are recorded in front of a live audience every month at the Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn and produced with Business Lunch Productions. The Parsnip Ship is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Broadway Podcast Network, and Stitcher.




