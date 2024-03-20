The New Works Festival To Feature 40 Artists Over 17 Nights At The Brick Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Works Festival will present works from 40 artists over 17 nights at the Brick Theater.

The lineup includes experiemental artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work.

Every night starting April 9th though April 27th at The Brick Theater (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn) at 8PM five new works will be presented that have been meticulously curated by The Brick team.

Tickets will be $20-$50 at the door or online at AudienceView Professional (ovationtix.com)