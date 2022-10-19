The Neighbors Announce Team For THIRD LAW At BRIC On November 4

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announce the creative team for their upcoming BRIClab: Performing Arts residency at BRIC Arts and Media. During the residency, the team will be developing "Third Law," a new multi-media devised performance project.

There will be free public sharings on Friday November 4th at 6.30pm and 8.30pm at BRIC, 647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217. For more information on the project and to find out how to join the Neighborhood, please visit our website.

"Third Law" is a metaphysical theatrical exploration, combining live performance with technology to grant the audience power over the destiny of the subjects they see on stage and screen. Designed to interrogate audience agency, gaze and experience, "Third Law" aims to unpack the relationship between creator and observer by disrupting the traditional role of the audience in the theater. The piece is helmed by frequent collaborator, Coral Cohen, and features source texts by Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Ayla Sullivan and Arun Welandawe-Prematilleke.

The project will be devised and performed by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, as well as Resident Artist Pablo Calderón-Santiago with Shani Bekt, Megan Mariko Boggs and Melannie Vásquez Lara. The creative team includes Cosette Pin (sound/video), Jacqueline Scaletta (lights), Jessica Cancino (set), Herbert Welch (stage management), Karina Popp (project mentor) and Thalia Romina (creative advisor).

The project is made possible with funds from the Puffin Foundation, the Edith Lutyens and Norman Bel Geddes Design Enhancement Fund and the NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program). "We are beyond excited that we have such a diverse, dynamic and talented team working with us on this project," noted Hood Adrain. "Sam and I are thrilled with the bold and exciting new work taking place in the Neighborhood, and are honored to lead this company," added Clements. After this development time, the piece will receive a workshop production at MITU580 in December.

The BRIClab: Performing Arts residency track is for New York City-based performing artists to explore and expand the possibilities of their work in music, dance, theater, and multidisciplinary performance. The support of our staff and resources is at the heart of our BRIClab: Performing Arts program.

www.bricartsmedia.org

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

www.wwtns.org