The Matt Baker Trio and Nicole Zuraitis Will Perform A RHAPSODY OF GERSHWIN On Stage At Kingsborough

The performance will be available On Demand from April 19 – May 2, 2021.

Apr. 13, 2021  
On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter in Brooklyn, is pleased to have commissioned the filming of A Rhapsody of Gershwin with The Matt Baker Trio and GRAMMY nominee Nicole Zuraitis.

A Rhapsody of Gershwin presents a whole new spin on the music of one of America's most celebrated composers; this is Gershwin interpreted like never before, with an all-star line-up from the heart of New York's jazz scene.

This swinging concert brings Rhapsody in Blue to the jazz stage, featuring the original piano score arranged and accompanied by the Matt Baker Trio, and Grammy Nominated Vocalist Nicole Zuraitis. Hear such musical gems as "The Man I Love," "Embraceable You," "Summertime," and other thrilling compositions from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin.

"On Stage At Kingsborough audiences have adored Nicole Zuraitis in recent live performances at our outdoor bandshell and in our Lighthouse jazz venue. We are thrilled to have her return, with the brilliant Matt Baker and his trio, in a joyous celebration of Gershwin," said Anna Becker, Executive Director of On Stage At Kingsborough.

A RHAPSODY OF GERSHWIN will be available On Demand from April 19 - May 2, 2021.

Tickets are available on a "pay what you can" basis (suggested price: $15), as follows:

Online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35698/production/1037521

By Phone: (718) 368-5596 (due to the current health crisis, calls will be returned within 24 hours on weekdays).


