The Mark Morris Dance Group Presents HOLIDAY PARTY ON THE PLAZA

MMDG dancers Domingo Estrada Jr. and Malik Q. Williams will lead a Dance with MMDG class for the entire family.

Nov. 19, 2021  

The Mark Morris Dance Group will present a festive outdoor event featuring dancing, singing, and hot chocolate on Sunday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

MMDG dancers Domingo Estrada Jr. and Malik Q. Williams will lead a Dance with MMDG class for the entire family, teaching excerpts from The Hard Nut's "Snow" variation, and The Hard Nut Singers' Choral Director Elise Gaugert will lead a holiday sing-along. Hot chocolate will be available for all attendees, courtesy of Coffee Project NY.

Presented in partnership with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, and made possible by support from Two Trees Management Co., the event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended online at downtownbrooklyn.com, but walk-ups are welcome.


