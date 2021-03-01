The Love Show Presents BEYOND THE GLASS

After nearly a year of hibernation and virtual performance, The Love Show has innovated a return to live stage performances... with a twist!

Thanks to a space grant from Chashama, TLS has transformed the storefront at 320 West 23rd Street into a month-long pop-up theater, with the stage inside and the audience on the sidewalk, viewing the performances from behind the glass.

With items from Materials for the Arts and a dollar store in Bushwick, along with a little elbow grease and a whole lotta love, they converted a plain space with 3 electrical outlets and white walls into a hub of live art all day, every day.

Along with workshopping and performing their own theatrical dance pieces, the troupe is using the space to host other artists in the community, with shows ranging from live music and comedy to magic, puppetry and performance art.

The centerpiece of the residency is a pared down and amped up version of The Love Show's "Romeo + Juliet". This homage to Baz Luhrmann's interpretation of Shakespeare's classic tale of star-crossed lovers was originally created as a site specific, immersive experience for Norwood Club in 2013. It was then performed in a more traditional theatrical setting as part of Theater for the New City's Lower Eastside Festival of the Arts.

TLS then teamed with Little Cinema to fuse the choreography with a remixed projection of the film for three sold out runs in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at Brooklyn's House of Yes. Performances are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 PM, running March 3rd through March 14th. As well as being visible from the street, the performances will be live streamed on Instagram "@theloveshownyc".

The full calendar of TLS shows, as well as guest performances and events, is updated daily at: theloveshownyc.com.