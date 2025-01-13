The Indeterminacy Festival Presents Fourteen Porches In Concert At St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Indeterminacy Festival will present Fourteen Porches in Concert on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 7:30pm-9pm at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157, Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA.

Fourteen Porches is a new classical, multidisciplinary work inspired by the porches of Nolan Park on Governors Island. First premiered on the island in June 2024, this community-driven project was originally developed with an ensemble of twenty musicians, seventy singers, and fifteen dancers. Now, the Grace Chorale has commissioned a performance and live recording of Fourteen Porches for February 1, 2025, at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. The chorale will be joined by composers Stanzi Vaubel, cello, and Philippe Treuille, piano, in concert with a chamber orchestra.

About The Indeterminacy Festival (IF)

Founded in 2016 by Stanzi Vaubel, PhD, the festival creates site-specific, large-scale works inspired by unique environments such as grain silos, warehouses, fossil parks, and most recently, the historic porches of Nolan Park on Governors Island.

The Indeterminacy Festival is committed to creating exceptional opportunities for lifelong artists. The Festival invites an intergenerational ensemble of over one hundred community and professional artists to collaborate on the development and staging of large-scale works.

The most recent production in June 2024 was by invitation of Governors Island and included performers from the Grace Chorale, New York Choir Project, Brooklyn Chorale, Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra, and students from the Suzuki program at the Brooklyn Conservatory. The Festival also featured original choreography by Melanie Aceto and her chore-lab ensemble. Dancers from across the five-boroughs participated in the Indeterminacy Festival production.

Forthcoming, the Festival has received a commission from Snug Harbor, the former home for retired sailors. The work will take place on June 14th, 2025, in the Newhouse Center, a historic landmark building whose design evokes the spirit of a 19th century square-rigged sailing vessel. Philippe Treuille and Stanzi Vaubel are creating a nautically themed composition influenced by Herman Melville's Moby Dick to be staged at the Newhouse. This production brings together an intergenerational ensemble of performers hailing from the Bk Treble Choir, Grace Chorale, Brooklyn Youth Choir Bass Ensemble, the New York Choir Project, the Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra, and students from the Suzuki program at the Brooklyn Conservatory.

The Festival is a recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship, New York State Council on the Arts, with corporate sponsorship from Neuberger Berman Group. IF has been staged by invitation and support by McGill University, the University at Buffalo, the University at Malta, and Alfred University.

Stanzi Vaubel as the founder and artistic director of the Indeterminacy Festival, Vaubel's list of honors include a Fulbright Fellowship, NYSCA award for 2025, with invitations to perform at the Watermill Center, the Longhouse, Tanglewood Institute, and Carnegie Hall. Her festivals have been staged around North America and Europe with support from New York, Iowa, Nebraska, and Michigan arts councils. As a radio producer Vaubel has created programs for the Whitney Museum, WNYC, BBC, and Chicago Public Radio. Vaubel is currently on faculty at the New York Arts Program.

Philippe Treuille attended The Juilliard School and Northwestern University. Treuille's Requiem for choir and orchestra was premiered in 2015 by the SymphoNYChorus. His Missa de Aqua, a mass for Baptism, premiered in 2019 by the Long Island Choral Society and Orchestra. Treuilles' music has been performed nationally and internationally including the Rubin Museum, MoMA PS1, the French Consulate, Lincoln Center, the Birmingham Museum of Art, the Château de Fontainebleau, the American Institute of Architects, the DiMenna Center for Classical Music and at the Tanglewood Institute. Philippe Treuilles' awards include a National Foundation for the Advancement in the Arts Music Composition Merit Award. More of his work is available at www.philippetreuille.com

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://www.indeterminacyevents.com/event-details/fourteen-porches-in-concert.

Comments