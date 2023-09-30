The Heights Players to Present CINDERELLA Beginning Next Week

Audiences are cordially invited to the Ball! Cinderella, the first musical of the 68th season, comes to Brooklyn for a limited engagement at The Heights Players - Brooklyn's longest-running sustaining theater. With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs, The Heights Players bring this beloved classic back to the stage with some updated twists and a lot of magic and fairy dust.

Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. With classics like "In My Own Little Corner", "Stepsister's Lament" and "The Prince Is Giving A Ball", this show is bound to delight and warm the hearts of children and adults alike! Tickets and more information can be found at the link below.

This classic fairy tale stars Sabrina Lopez as Cinderella; Amanda Briskin-Wallace as Fairy Godmother; Yu Hin Bryan Chan as Christopher; Marie Ingrisano Isner as Stepmother; Anna Beth Riggs as Grace; Chantel Woo as Joy; Jay Braver as King Maximillian; Kathy Valentine as Queen Constantina; and James Canal as Lionel.

Dancing alongside them are Annalys Ramirez (u/s Cinderella); Catherine Hammer; Daphne Anne Isner; Dylan Warner (Charles the Cat); Erech Holder-Hetmeyer (u/s Prince/Dance Captain); Frankie Sulla: June Sarmazian (Young Cinderella); Freddy Millan; Greg Henry (Swing King); Indya Cherise (u/s Fairy Godmother); Katie Crawford (Swing); Mario Greiner; Marth Brown; Mitchell Kelley; Pepper Connors (Young Cinderella); and Zoe Ann Ritchie.

Directed by Felisha Heng with musical direction by Annie Rebold and choreography by Cassaundra Reed, Cinderella is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes production stage manager Elizabeth Ukpe, assistant director Morgan DeTogne, set designers Noah Chartrand and Gary VanderPutten, costume designer Julie Scharf, lighting designer Noel MacDuffie, properties designer Jan VanderPutten, intimacy director Kat Shaw, production coordinator Hilary Goldman, assistant stage manager Vanessa Lynah, assistant stage manager Stephanie Hollander, lighting tech Tori Crow, costume assistant Hope Kelly, and wardrobe team Abby Wolpert.

Cinderella will run for nine performances only from Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 22nd at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets ($25, $23 for seniors) can be purchased at the link below or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.