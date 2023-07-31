The Bruces to Present Album Release Concert for STORY OF THE SKY

Join the celebration at Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn on August 6th.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review Roundup: ORPHEUS DESCENDING at Theatre for a New Audience Photo 2 Review Roundup: ORPHEUS DESCENDING at Theatre for a New Audience
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 3 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August Photo 4 A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August

The Bruces to Present Album Release Concert for STORY OF THE SKY

Releasing August 25 is Story of the Sky, the debut family album by husband and wife team Morley and Chris Bruce as The Bruces and featuring artists including David Amram, Toshi Reagon, Maria Popova, Martha Redbone and many more.

This Sunday, August 6, The Bruces will host a special release concert at Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn which will include many guests from the album: Toshi Reagon, Martha Redbone, Trina and Arun Ramamurthy, Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks.

The collection is a multi-cultural and inter-generational treasury of nineteen original songs in praise of interdependence and the natural world. Story of the Sky is a beginning-of-life narrative and moral compass project. Its diverse musical blend creates a soothing yet robust listening experience full of gentle guidance for today's youth. Collectively it is a celebration of what is best in us and an antidote to destructive and self-destructive learned habits with which no child is born.

The first single "Where Do We Come From" is out now at bandcamp. The album releases 8/4 at Bandcamp, and 8/25 everywhere.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

STORY OF THE SKY THE BRUCES & FRIENDS ALBUM RELEASE PARTY - CHILDREN'S CONCERT


August 6th at 1PM (doors open at noon)
Soapbox Gallery- 636 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
$20
Featuring: Toshi Reagon, Martha Redbone, Trina and Arun Ramamurthy, Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks, Morley & Chris Bruce aka The Bruces
*Tickets will be available online and at the door for $20
CD's will be available at the venue

ABOUT THE BRUCES


Chris Bruce is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, writer, recording and touring musician. He is a longtime collaborator with Meshell Ndegeocello, My Brightest Diamond, Toshi Reagon, Lizz Wright, Seal, Trevor Horn, and many more. Morley is a celebrated singer- songwriter, producer, and educator, who has released six solo artist albums under the auspices of Sony and Universal, as well as independently. Her music appears on major network television shows, in commercials, and in several human rights documentaries. Morley performs all over the world, both as a soloist and with her self-titled band. Most recently, she spearheaded the successful fundraiser, Borderless Lullabies, which continues to be a source of revenue for KIND: Kids-In-Need-Of-Defense. Husband and wife writing team Morley and Chris Bruce present their debut Children's-Family album, Story of the Sky. On Story of the Sky, The Bruces have penned ten of the nineteen songs two of which - "Feelings" and "L.O.V.E." - are now part of an elementary school's Emotional Development Curriculum.

The Bruces: Instagram, Bandcamp



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Beginning in November Photo
LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Beginning in November

Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's after-dark, outdoor winter experience, will return from November 17, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Tickets to this year's Lightscape are on sale starting July 28. Now in its third year, Lightscape has become New York City's new can't-miss holiday tradition: a contemporary classic for visitors of all ages. 

2
Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN HEALS 2023 Photo
Experimental Bitch And JACK Present BITCHIN' HEALS 2023

Experimental Bitch announces programming for the second annual Bitchin' Heals co-presented with JACK in Brooklyn from August 10th through August 13th, 2023.

3
A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August Photo
A BABY WITH A BABY Comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August

A Baby With A Baby, written and performed by Valentina Zazzali comes to Brooklyn Comedy Collective in August.

4
The Walkmen Come To Kings Theatre, October 17 Photo
The Walkmen Come To Kings Theatre, October 17

Indie rock band The Walkmen will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 with special guests Rostam.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You