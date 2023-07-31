The Bruces to Present Album Release Concert for STORY OF THE SKY

Releasing August 25 is Story of the Sky, the debut family album by husband and wife team Morley and Chris Bruce as The Bruces and featuring artists including David Amram, Toshi Reagon, Maria Popova, Martha Redbone and many more.

This Sunday, August 6, The Bruces will host a special release concert at Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn which will include many guests from the album: Toshi Reagon, Martha Redbone, Trina and Arun Ramamurthy, Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks.

The collection is a multi-cultural and inter-generational treasury of nineteen original songs in praise of interdependence and the natural world. Story of the Sky is a beginning-of-life narrative and moral compass project. Its diverse musical blend creates a soothing yet robust listening experience full of gentle guidance for today's youth. Collectively it is a celebration of what is best in us and an antidote to destructive and self-destructive learned habits with which no child is born.

The first single "Where Do We Come From" is out now at bandcamp. The album releases 8/4 at Bandcamp, and 8/25 everywhere.

STORY OF THE SKY THE BRUCES & FRIENDS ALBUM RELEASE PARTY - CHILDREN'S CONCERT



August 6th at 1PM (doors open at noon)

Soapbox Gallery- 636 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238

$20

Featuring: Toshi Reagon, Martha Redbone, Trina and Arun Ramamurthy, Kenita Miller and Justin Hicks, Morley & Chris Bruce aka The Bruces

*Tickets will be available online and at the door for $20

CD's will be available at the venue

ABOUT THE BRUCES



Chris Bruce is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, writer, recording and touring musician. He is a longtime collaborator with Meshell Ndegeocello, My Brightest Diamond, Toshi Reagon, Lizz Wright, Seal, Trevor Horn, and many more. Morley is a celebrated singer- songwriter, producer, and educator, who has released six solo artist albums under the auspices of Sony and Universal, as well as independently. Her music appears on major network television shows, in commercials, and in several human rights documentaries. Morley performs all over the world, both as a soloist and with her self-titled band. Most recently, she spearheaded the successful fundraiser, Borderless Lullabies, which continues to be a source of revenue for KIND: Kids-In-Need-Of-Defense. Husband and wife writing team Morley and Chris Bruce present their debut Children's-Family album, Story of the Sky. On Story of the Sky, The Bruces have penned ten of the nineteen songs two of which - "Feelings" and "L.O.V.E." - are now part of an elementary school's Emotional Development Curriculum.

The Bruces: Instagram, Bandcamp