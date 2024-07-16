The Brooklyn Monarch Unveils Summer Events Lineup Featuring EDM, Hip-Hop & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Brooklyn Monarch, an independently owned live music and event venue, is hosting several exciting events this summer in the metal, punk, hip-hop, and EDM spaces.

Below you will find a listing of some of their highly anticipated events. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.thebrooklynmonarch.com/shows.

The Queers, Sloppy Seconds, The Raging Nathans

DATE: Thursday, July 25

TIME: 7:00PM

ABOUT: The Queers are an American punk rock band, formed in 1981 by Portsmouth, New Hampshire native Joseph “Joe” P. King along with Scott Gildersleeve, and John “Jack” Hayes. Sloppy Seconds and The Raging Nathans will support.

VHOOR

DATE: Saturday, July 27

TIME: 11:30PM

ABOUT: Born and raised in Belo Horizonte, VHOOR is one of today's leading artists in the contemporary Brazilian electronic music scene. In his productions, the Producer and DJ dissects baile funk in all of its possibilities, further solidifying Brazilian music as an essential element of club culture internationally. With award-winning albums such as "Baile", while Djing clubs and stages all over Europe and North America, including festivals such as Primavera Sound, Sónar and Boiler Room, VHOOR's music and DJ sets provide an entry point into the vast world of Brazilian club culture while making connections with other global movements across the African diaspora.

BeatWave (Music Fest) ft. Blastoyz, Nifra, Rob Gee DATE:

DATE: Saturday, August 3

TIME: 11:00PM

ABOUT: This will be a multi-stage mini-indoor/outdoor music festival featuring top international talents performing a variety of genres from house to techno, psytrance, dubstep, hard bass, and others.

Seoul Drift: Korean and Japanese Hip Hop Night

DATE: Friday, August 9

TIME: 10:00PM

ABOUT: Experience "Seoul Drift," a unique night inspired by Korean and Japanese hip hop and trap beats. (Shout out Meg's hit song 'Mamushi') Immerse yourself in deep cuts from iconic Kpop and Jpop groups, spotlighting rap lines and solo projects. Dance all night to hits from Meg the Stallion, Ice Spice, Keith Ape, Jay Park, AGUST D (Min Yoongi/Suga of BTS), Psychic Fever, Black Pink, and more!

Smif-N-Wessun: Still Shinin Tour

DATE: Thursday, August 22

TIME: 6:30PM

ABOUT: Representing Brownsville & Bed Stuy Brooklyn, rap duo Smif-N-Wessun, Tek and Steele, first appeared on Black Moon's debut album Enta Da Stage in 1993. Adding relentless rhymes to tracks "U da Man" and "Black Smif N' Wessun," the pair paved the way for the Brooklyn Supergroup Boot Camp Clik. Smif-N-Wessun released their classic debut Dah Shinin' January 10, 1995 on Nervous Records. The album was noted for its hardcore lyrical content and gritty production, handled by Da Beatminerz production crew, and was selected as one of

EYEHATEGOD

DATE: Friday, August 23

TIME: 6:30PM

ABOUT: EYEHATEGOD is an American sludge metal band from New Orleans, Louisiana who formed in 1988. They have become one of the better-known bands to emerge from the NOLA metal scene. Exhorder and Hans Condor will be supporting.

Indo-American founder and owner Chip Su built The Brooklyn Monarch from the ground up in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue's successful rebound has been largely due to his and his team's unwavering passion and dedication to the nightlife scene in Brooklyn.

“My desire to make people happy mixed with my love for live music is what has kept me going. I try to pay more attention to the party-goer experiences and adjust accordingly. I haven't forgotten what it's like to be on that side of the fence too,” Su shares.

The venue boasts a state-of-the-art sound system and dancefloor, lounge areas, fully stocked bars, a late-night kitchen, and an Instagram-worthy outdoor garden. Prioritizing community in all of their endeavors, the team at The Brooklyn Monarch is always seeking local artists looking for a full DIY experience. They are committed to providing a platform for emerging artists and being there for their first breakthrough.

Comments