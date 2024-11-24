The Brick and Exponential Festival To Present SAPPHIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present Sapphire by Ella Lee Davidson, January 15 - 18, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY. Performances will be at 8pm plus an additional 2pm matinee on 1/18. There will be a Black Theatre Night celebration on Friday, January 17th after the 8pm performance.

When self-identified real-ass bitch and Angry Black Woman Peola gets a BBI (Be Better Implant), she finally has a chance at happiness and embracing her divine feminine, as well as finding a man. Sapphire is a surreal afro-futurist satire about the stereotypes we give ourselves and others, the idea of perfection and the ideal woman, and the concept of change.​

Sapphire is written by Ella Lee Davidson and directed by Jordan Powell. It is being produced by Paul William Levine. Additional team members include Qu'Raun Scott-McKoy (stage manager), Leon Caleb Christian and Kai Hartman (set and projections), Jason Goodwin (costumes), Camilia Muniz Torres (sound and original music), and Iman Louis-Jeune (lighting). The production will feature Scenarious Thurmond, Anike Sonuga, Doyin Ajijola, Jordan Jackson, and Enette Fremont.

Exponential is a month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields.

