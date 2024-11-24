The Brick and Exponential Festival To Present SAPPHIRE

Performances will run January 15 - 18.
The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present Sapphire by Ella Lee Davidson, January 15 - 18, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY. Performances will be at 8pm plus an additional 2pm matinee on 1/18. There will be a Black Theatre Night celebration on Friday, January 17th after the 8pm performance.
When self-identified real-ass bitch and Angry Black Woman Peola gets a BBI (Be Better Implant), she finally has a chance at happiness and embracing her divine feminine, as well as finding a man. Sapphire is a surreal afro-futurist satire about the stereotypes we give ourselves and others, the idea of perfection and the ideal woman, and the concept of change.
Sapphire is written by Ella Lee Davidson and directed by Jordan Powell. It is being produced by Paul William Levine. Additional team members include Qu'Raun Scott-McKoy (stage manager), Leon Caleb Christian and Kai Hartman (set and projections), Jason Goodwin (costumes), Camilia Muniz Torres (sound and original music), and Iman Louis-Jeune (lighting). The production will feature Scenarious Thurmond, Anike Sonuga, Doyin Ajijola, Jordan Jackson, and Enette Fremont.
Exponential is a month-long January festival dedicated to New York City-based emerging artists working in experimental performance. The participants in this multi-artist, multi-venue festival are committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism. Exponential is driven by inclusiveness and a diversity of artists, forms, and ideas coupled with utopian resource-sharing, mentoring and the championing of risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields.
