The Brick Artistic Director Theresa Buchheister To Step Down This Summer

Having successfully navigated a period of intense change and challenge, The Brick's Artistic Director Theresa Buchheister has decided to step down at the end of August, 2024.

Says Theresa: "My time at The Brick has been as weird and wonderful as it has been challenging and confusing. I am super grateful for the strange, queer, vital, exciting, nasty shows we have produced that have existed outside of the commodified commercial art machine. That is what I am most proud of about my 20 years in NYC; to have been able to carve out space for that."

The Brick sees this moment as an important opportunity to assess our leadership structure and needs. We are grateful to have thrived during the incredibly difficult past four years and believe firmly in the artistic communities that make New York such a special place.

We are going to take some time to consider the path forward that best serves the organization's needs and capacity now and into the future. To ensure that The Brick's programs, relationships, and operations continue with minimal disruption while we plan for and put new leadership in place, we are assembling a transition team who will work with the board of directors and staff to manage operations, analyze leadership needs, and establish a process for finding and engaging a new leader(s).

Please allow us grace as an organization as we take great pains to take the most ethical, artistic, and community-centered steps forward."

