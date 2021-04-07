Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Brick Announces OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION

The event is is an avant-garde microfestival of innovative works and conversations streamed live on Twitch.

Apr. 7, 2021  

OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION (OOC:TNG) is an avant-garde microfestival of innovative works and conversations streamed live on Twitch.

Born out of The Brick Theater in Brooklyn, NY, OOC:TNG provides an inclusive and non-hierarchical platform within which students and learners can exist, express, and create. Pieces that premiere via OOC: TNG exhibit a new generation of creators and thinkers.

Streamed for Free, "The Pilot Episode," will premiere live on April 18th at 8PM ET via Twitch.TV/OutOfCaution.

Co-Curated and Hosted by Harriet Veltkamp and Kate Zibluk Tech and Graphic Design by Ben Sulzinsky Social Media and Press Assistance by Caroline Cabe

New LIVE episodes will premiere on the second to last Sunday of each month for the foreseeable future. Each week, the festival will curate live and recorded pieces, fostering a community of artists spanning the country. These episodes will then be archived on The Brick YouTube Channel to view and share at any time. Presented by

For more information visit bricktheater.com.


