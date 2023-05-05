The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager

The Brick Theater has announced the appointment of Jaclyn Biskup (she/her), as Interim Associate Artistic Director and Managing Director. Cameron Stuart (he/him) also joins as Box Office Manager.

Ms. Biskup joins The Brick after five years at the New Ohio Theatre where she serves as Creative Producer until the end of this season. She received an Emmy nomination and was a Peabody Finalist for her work on the digital series, THE SECRET LIFE OF MUSLIMS. As the founding artistic director of The Mill, she has directed and produced over 20 productions. Her work has been seen at New Ohio Theatre, MCC Playlabs, New Dramatists, Rattlestick, Dixon Place, Town Stages, and the NYC International Fringe. Assistant director to Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro on the Broadway productions of THE MINUTES and STRAIGHT WHITE MEN and has also assisted on productions at Steppenwolf, The Public, and The American Musical Theatre Workshop. Her digital projects include The InBetween with Erika Henningsen for Broad Stream and PBS NOVA, Delta Air Lines, Caltech, Harvard, and others. She is a New Georges affiliated artist and a first-generation college graduate who holds a BA in Theatre from Northern Illinois University and an MFA in Directing from Northwestern University.

The Brick will welcome Cameron Stuart as Box Office Manager. Mr. Stuart was a co-founder and former manager of legendary DIY performance space The Glove, which presented a wild mix of music, theater, and multimedia events from 2015-2019. He is also a playwright and founding Artistic Director of Saints of an Unnamed Country and served as a producer on The Exponential Festival from 2017-2022.