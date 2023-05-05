The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager

Learn more about the appointments here!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

GUYS AND DOLLS Gambles It's Way Into The Hearts Of The Heights Players Photo 1 GUYS AND DOLLS Gambles It's Way Into The Hearts Of The Heights Players
Arthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep Photo 2 Arthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep
brooklynONE Productions Announces First Wave of Summer Programming & Residency at Industry Photo 3 brooklynONE Productions Announces First Wave of Summer Programming & Residency at Industry City
CoreDance Contemporary Presents Premiere of RE-STRAIN-ED This May Photo 4 CoreDance Contemporary Presents Premiere of RE-STRAIN-ED This May

The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager

The Brick Theater has announced the appointment of Jaclyn Biskup (she/her), as Interim Associate Artistic Director and Managing Director. Cameron Stuart (he/him) also joins as Box Office Manager.

Ms. Biskup joins The Brick after five years at the New Ohio Theatre where she serves as Creative Producer until the end of this season. She received an Emmy nomination and was a Peabody Finalist for her work on the digital series, THE SECRET LIFE OF MUSLIMS. As the founding artistic director of The Mill, she has directed and produced over 20 productions. Her work has been seen at New Ohio Theatre, MCC Playlabs, New Dramatists, Rattlestick, Dixon Place, Town Stages, and the NYC International Fringe. Assistant director to Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro on the Broadway productions of THE MINUTES and STRAIGHT WHITE MEN and has also assisted on productions at Steppenwolf, The Public, and The American Musical Theatre Workshop. Her digital projects include The InBetween with Erika Henningsen for Broad Stream and PBS NOVA, Delta Air Lines, Caltech, Harvard, and others. She is a New Georges affiliated artist and a first-generation college graduate who holds a BA in Theatre from Northern Illinois University and an MFA in Directing from Northwestern University.

The Brick will welcome Cameron Stuart as Box Office Manager. Mr. Stuart was a co-founder and former manager of legendary DIY performance space The Glove, which presented a wild mix of music, theater, and multimedia events from 2015-2019. He is also a playwright and founding Artistic Director of Saints of an Unnamed Country and served as a producer on The Exponential Festival from 2017-2022.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

Arthur Millers Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep Photo
Arthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre will present the American premiere of Arthur Miller’s unpublished screenplay, The Hook, adapted for the stage by Brooklyn-based writer Ron Hutchinson with UK director James Dacre, and directed by Claire Beckman, co-founder and producing artistic director of BNW Rep.

TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month Photo
TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month

Entirely From Memory is a group of improvisers, actors, and comedians who attempt (and fail) to recreate classic stories in front of a live audience. A chaotic mix of nostalgia, improv, theatre, and comedy, they’ve been performing all over New York City since 2013.

World Music Institute Presents Vieux Farka Touré Photo
World Music Institute Presents Vieux Farka Touré

Malian master guitarist, vocalist, and social activist Vieux Farka Touré returns to the NYC stage after his 2016 WMI performance at (le) poisson rouge - this time as part of our Let's Dance series.

ASIAN AMERICANA: COMFORT to Open at The Brick Photo
ASIAN AMERICANA: COMFORT to Open at The Brick

Brick Aux will present Asian Americana: Comfort, an AAPI group exhibition and market at Brick Aux Gallery – 628 Metropolitan Ave May 4 – June 3, 2023. The opening reception will be May 7 from 3-6pm and closing reception will be June 3 from 7-10pm. Gallery Hours are Saturdays and Sunday from 12-5pm.


More Hot Stories For You

ChrisMastersDance Presents MAUSOLEUM Next Month at BAM Fishman SpaceChrisMastersDance Presents MAUSOLEUM Next Month at BAM Fishman Space
The Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office ManagerThe Brick Announces New Interim Associate Artistic Director and Box Office Manager
Arthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World RepArthur Miller's Unpublished Screenplay THE HOOK to be Presented at Brave New World Rep
TERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This MonthTERMINATOR 2 - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield This Month

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magicians & Mayhem: A New Musical
Child's Play NY (5/30-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Child's Play NY (5/24-5/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Child's Play NY (5/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Bitter Earth
Vino Theater (4/28-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU