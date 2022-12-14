Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Brick And The Exponential Festival Presents OUR BODIES LIKE DAMS

Set in a handmade, flooding city, this part love-story, part eco-fantasy, imagines a woman's unexpected metamorphosis in the face of romantic and coastal decay.

Dec. 14, 2022  
The Exponential Festival and The Brick presents Our bodies like dams by Sarah Finn, January 16-21, 2023, in-person at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave - Brooklyn, NY

Written and directed by Sarah Finn, in collaboration with Xuan Liu, Karen Loewy Movilla and Sid Diamond, this short film features animation, live-puppetry, miniature sets and wearable sculpture, to follow the story of a couple in a flooding apartment.

Audience members are invited to join for the film's premiere, followed by an interactive installation of the film sets, puppets, sculpture and process.

Our bodies like dams will be presented on a split bill with Ella Davidson's solo performance, The Ben Shapiro Project.

Since 2016, The Exponential Festival has been committed to championing risky, rigorous work in eclectic fields. As the only Theater Festival happening in Brooklyn in January, it is a multi-artist, multi-venue festival committed to ecstatic creativity in the face of commercialism.

Theresa Buchheister, artistic director of The Brick and The Exponential Festival is "proud to present the premiere screening of Our bodies like dams, and believe(s) its handmade aesthetic, interdisciplinary approaches to puppetry and filmmaking, and imaginative visioning of Brooklyn's dire flood crisis, will deeply resonate with Brooklyn audiences and the larger Exponential community."

