TONIGHT! A CLOWN WHO JUST WANTED TO BE LOVED? Comes To Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight! a clown who just wants to be loved? comes to The Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris (East Williamsburg, 167 Graham Ave., Brooklyn, NY), created and performed by Andrea Barello on April 7th at 7pm.

The struggle of a man who just wants to be loved. It might sound poetic, but it's mostly stupid.

Deep into his fifties, Andrea Barello finally figured out what he wants to be when he grows up: he just wants to be loved.

Tonight! confronts one of the most classic challenges faced by every clown, and maybe by every human: the urge to find love. In a playful crescendo of non-verbal gags and comic absurdity, Andrea navigates between excitement and disillusion, joyfully (and literally) bringing the audience members with him through his quest for love.

Andrea Barello, born and raised in Italy, approached the world of comedy in San Francisco, when he inexplicably decided to take an improvisation class. He performed in many ensembles, including the Turkish-Italian duo Euro Trash, which toured to several comedy festivals in the United States and in Europe.

When he stumbled into clowning, he immediately knew that he had found his home. Over the years he has studied clown and physical theater with master teachers around the world, including Philippe Gaulier, Aitor Basauri (Spymonkey), Paola Coletto, Dr. Brown, Norman Taylor, Nola Rae, and Michael Vogel (Familie Flöz).

He currently lives in Los Angeles, where he hikes in the Hollywood hills, creates silly clown acts, and is part of the Highland Park Clowns ensemble.

Tonight! is his first solo show. It was conceived and developed in Los Angeles in 2023, and had a well received run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Rogue Performance Festival.