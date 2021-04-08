THE ULTIMATE STIMULUS: NOW MORE THAN EVER Will Premiere May 17

The Brick Theater presents The Ultimate Stimulus: Now More Than Ever By Felipe Ossa.

Renegade economist Amanda McCloud has been stuck at home, scheming. Ever since her proposal for solving wealth inequality in America-through modern-day concubinage-was rejected by TED, she's been trying to get her message out.

Now she's made a video promoting her radical vision, rife with awkward sex and some very eligible billionaires. Could McCloud's approach to one of our country's most urgent problems be the answer no one was looking for?

This streaming event is FREE but donations to The Brick are highly encouraged. Donations can be made via PayPal.me/BrickTheater with the note 'Ultimate Stimulus.'

For information on the creators of The Ultimate Stimulus, please visit felipeossa.com.