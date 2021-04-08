Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ULTIMATE STIMULUS: NOW MORE THAN EVER Will Premiere May 17

The Ultimate Stimulus: Now More Than Ever is a new work from Felipe Ossa. 

Apr. 8, 2021  

THE ULTIMATE STIMULUS: NOW MORE THAN EVER Will Premiere May 17

The Brick Theater presents The Ultimate Stimulus: Now More Than Ever By Felipe Ossa.

Renegade economist Amanda McCloud has been stuck at home, scheming. Ever since her proposal for solving wealth inequality in America-through modern-day concubinage-was rejected by TED, she's been trying to get her message out.

Now she's made a video promoting her radical vision, rife with awkward sex and some very eligible billionaires. Could McCloud's approach to one of our country's most urgent problems be the answer no one was looking for?

This streaming event is FREE but donations to The Brick are highly encouraged. Donations can be made via PayPal.me/BrickTheater with the note 'Ultimate Stimulus.'

For information on the creators of The Ultimate Stimulus, please visit felipeossa.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories
Sa-Roc, Okai, Nejma Nefertiti and More Featured in BAMs WORD. SOUND. POWER. 2021 Photo

Sa-Roc, Okai, Nejma Nefertiti and More Featured in BAM's WORD. SOUND. POWER. 2021

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes To The Vino Theater Photo

GOD OF CARNAGE Comes To The Vino Theater

The Brick Announces OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION Photo

The Brick Announces OUT OF CAUTION: THE NEXT GENERATION

ON DEMAND: LEFT AND RIGHT Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust Photo

ON DEMAND: LEFT AND RIGHT Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust


More Hot Stories For You

  • Fox Theater in Bakersfield Looks to Reopen Soon
  • California Allows Indoor Events, Theatre Performances, and Sports From April 15
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Opera Parallele Announces EVEREST as Graphic Novel Opera Film For Summer 2021