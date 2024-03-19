THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND A New Comedy Comes To The Vino Theater This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After slaying the Edinburgh Fringe, this smash sensation is making its NYC debut!

Enjoy the story of two self-proclaimed "baddies" on a quest for the essentials in life: love, adventure, and a boy who's kind of like Hugh Grant.

Running Friday April 12th @ 7pm, Saturday April 13th @ 3pm, Friday April 14th @ 7pm, Friday April 15th @ 7pm at the Vino Theater (274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211)

Written by Kate Crabtree, directed by Jacob Musgrove, produced by Next Stop Creative and starring Kate Crabtree, Chidube Egbo, and Josh Romeo.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS