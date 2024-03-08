THE LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT is Coming to the Kings Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Podcast on the Left will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on their JK Ultra US Tour on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8pm EST. Tickets are on sale now.

Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror — as hosts Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more. Whether it's cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.

Last Podcast on the Left has been featured on The A.V. Club, The Huffington Post, Metro, The Sage, and has been spotlighted as “Podcast of the Week” by Den Of Geek. For more information on Last Podcast on the Left, please visit https://www.lastpodcastontheleft.com/.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/last-podcast-on-the-left/.