THE JULIA VARIATIONS and COULDA WOULDA SHOULDA Set For Old Skool Playwrights Festival
The festival includes a biographical memory play about Raúl Juliá and a revival of Liebowitz's acclaimed Off-Broadway drama.
None of the Above Theatre Company, a longtime incubator dedicated to championing New York plays and dramatists, has announced its 45th season opening with the Old Skool Playwrights Festival, running October 6 through October 25, 2026 at the American Theatre of Actors.
The festival launches with staged readings from emerging playwrights, followed by fully staged runs of two evocative works by award-winning dramatist Robert Liebowitz: the world premiere biographical memory play, The Julia Variations and his acclaimed Off-Broadway flagship drama Coulda Woulda Shoulda.
FEATURE PRODUCTION — THE JULIA VARIATIONS (OCTOBER 11–18)
By Robert Liebowitz
introducing Pedro Dinavez as Raul Julia and featuring Jay Michaels as Joseph Papp.
Cast includes Patrice Battey, Giuan Warren, Frank Petrovich, Benjamin Hard (as Errol Flynn), Tauqeer Paul, Rachel Marcus (as Meryl Streep), Leia Martin, Bianca Torrente, Brenna Peerbolt
A poignant biographical memory play exploring the artistic brilliance, generosity, and final days of beloved stage and screen icon Raúl Juliá. Moving through eight theatrical 'variations,' the production takes audiences from Juliá’s childhood in Puerto Rico through pivotal backstage moments with Errol Flynn, Orson Bean, Meryl Streep, and Joseph Papp, culminating in his courageous final performances.
- Sunday, Oct 11: 1st Preview at 3:00 PM (Matinee) & 7:00 PM (Evening)
- Monday, Oct 12: Press Preview at 8:00 PM
- Tuesday, Oct 13: Opening Night at 8:00 PM
- Wednesday, Oct 14 – Friday, Oct 16: Performances at 8:00 PM
- Saturday, Oct 17: Performances at 2:00 PM (Matinee) & 8:00 PM (Evening)
- Sunday, Oct 18: Closing Matinee at 3:00 PM
REVIVAL — COULDA WOULDA SHOULDA (OCTOBER 20–25)
By Robert Liebowitz
Celebrated with critical awards and an acclaimed Off-Broadway contract run in 1997, Liebowitz’s flagship drama depicts the raw, heartbreaking, and darkly comedic final weeks in the life of degenerate gambler Allie Neiterman, a character based on the playwright's own father.
- Tuesday, Oct 20: Opening Night at 8:00 PM
- Wednesday, Oct 21 – Sunday, Oct 25: Performances at 8:00 PM (Saturday matinee @ 2pm; Sunday matinee @ 3pm)
FESTIVAL & TICKETING SUMMARY
- What: Old Skool Playwrights Festival (45th Season Opener)
- Where: American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
- Dates: October 6 – October 25, 2026
- Tickets On Sale: Monday, September 15, 2026
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