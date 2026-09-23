PLAY WITHOUT CEASING Will Open at Bechdel Project in Brooklyn

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Docbloc Projects will present 'Play Without Ceasing,' a new solo play written and performed by artist Wren Phoenix and directed by Ash Marinaccio, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Bechdel Project in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Performances will be held at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Wren Phoenix is many things: non-binary, neurospicy, an artist, a dog mom, and a Goonie. They're also a preacher's kid and a survivor of Project 2025 Christianity.

In 'Play Without Ceasing,' Wren Phoenix invites audiences to church, but not the church they remember. Part docudrama, part queer camp, and part witchy, paint-splattered revival, the performance turns the rituals, language, and iconography of evangelical Christianity upside down. What emerges is a messy, raunchy, irreverent reckoning with religious trauma, queer identity, political transformation, and the possibility of resistance.

'Play Without Ceasing' reclaims the church's theatricality from the sermon, the testimony, the ritual, the altar, and the collective gathering, transforming it into something unruly and queer. Through humor, confession, camp, rage, and ritual, the lay searches for what to salvage, transform, or burn down entirely. The result is a theatrical revival for anyone who has ever had to build a new worldview from the wreckage of an old one.

Wren Phoenix and director Ash Marinaccio share a history with the world the play interrogates. As the politics and rhetoric of Christian nationalism have increasingly entered American public life, the trauma that once felt deeply personal has taken on new urgency. 'Play Without Ceasing' asks: What do we do with the rubble left behind?

The production is produced by Docbloc, a nonprofit organization working at the intersection of theatre, journalism, and documentary storytelling. Docbloc creates nonfiction performances that draw on testimony, research, interviews, archives, and collaborative processes to explore resistance, collective memory, and social transformation. 'Play Without Ceasing' has been developed and presented as part of the FIFE Coho Residency at Bechdel Project, which supports artists in developing bold, interdisciplinary work within a collaborative creative community. Drawing its name from bell hooks' Feminism Is for Everybody, FIFE CoHo is an artist residency grounded in solidarity economy principles, mutual aid, and reciprocal community care. Through the program, artists exchange volunteer service for access to free creative space while developing mission-aligned work alongside a multidisciplinary cohort of collaborators. Building upon the success of the Founding Cohort, FIFE CoHo is helping reimagine how artists and arts organizations can sustain one another through shared resources, collective stewardship, and community-centered cultural production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 14 Hrs 39 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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