W.T.F. by Sauda Aziza Jackson to Premiere at Theater Mitu in Gowanus
Performances will run from October 23rd until November 7th.
This fall W.T.F., a new play by Sauda Aziza Jackson and directed by April Sweeney will have its world premiere at Theater Mitu in Gowanus. W.T.F. will run from October 23rd until November 7th.
The cast of W.T.F. will include Christopher James Murray (And Just Like That...), Cassia Thompson (The Emporium) and Jaqlin Medlock (Petronio Company). As well as Marie-Josée 'Josie' Bourelly, Aaron Dorelien, Caleb Hammond, Madeline Rose Parks, and Eduardo Ramirez.
W.T.F. will also feature original choreography by Hank Bamberger (Rook). Designers include Peter Ksander (scenic), Kate McGee (lighting), Karn Boyer (costumes), Andrew Bauer, Zoey Crow, and Zaq McCollum (video), and Mike Weiss (sound).
An absurd comedy told in movements that follows Dottie, a painter as she re-enters corporate America. She's in a holding pattern and lands in the mailroom of a behemoth American corporation with a motley crew of seven office colleagues. They've created their system, their rules, and community with a capital C. Their own little democracy. They make it work.
Dottie just doesn't quite understand how. She unwittingly becomes a chink in the corporate machine. One small gesture unravels all the bonds and leaves us all wondering what will we become? Are we willing to be repurposed? What will they make of us? What will happen next? Or has it already happened? Afterall, who even knows what's going on right now. W.T.F. is a New Georges supported production, produced by Necessary Digression in association with Immediate Medium.
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