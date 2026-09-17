En Garde Arts Reveals Late 2026 Season Lineup
The performances will include Prelude and The Matter of the Disappearance of Michael Anthony Smith, Jr.
En Garde Arts has announced its upcoming season lineup, which includes two productions. Prelude will take place this October, with The Matter of the Disappearance of Michael Anthony Smith, Jr. running in December.
Learn more about the productions below!
Prelude
October 13th, 14th, & 15th 2026
Written by Chuck Mee
Adapted & Directed by Anne Bogart
The World Premiere of Days to Remember Forever reunites two of the defining voices of American theatre: Anne Bogart and Chuck Mee. Adapted and directed by Anne Bogart, Days to Remember Forever is a portrait of an artist forged in the crucible of illness on a voyage from monotony into wonder. Eccentric characters, unusual creatures, and serendipitous encounters guide the audience toward the rediscovery of art, romance, and our own creative vitality.
Mee’s relationship with the city transforms the everyday into a living tapestry of contradiction and engagement. Through his eyes, we see how the metropolis breathes: café tables, the noise, collisions of strangers, all contributing to the eccentric poetry of urban life. Audiences begin on East 4th Street before being drawn into La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre for a singular performance featuring original music by the Lazours and costume creations by Machine Dazzle.
The culminating event of En Garde Arts' 40th Anniversary Season, Days to Remember Forever is a testament to decades of friendship and collaboration. For nearly forty years En Garde Arts & La MaMa have championed and produced Bogart and Mee's earliest work, giving these seminal creators artistic homes that nurtured their groundbreaking artistry. This homecoming brings these institutions, and these artists, back together for a once-in-a-generation world premiere.
The Matter of the Disappearance of Michael Anthony Smith, Jr.
December 2nd - 19th
Written by Bill Martin
Developed & Directed by Seth Bockley
When a soldier long presumed dead walks back into his family’s life, the reunion isn’t a miracle…it’s an aftershock.
In The Matter of the Disappearance of Michael Anthony Smith Jr., written by Bill Martin and developed & directed by Seth Bockley, love, faith, and delusion collide as a veteran tries to heal the home he left behind. Set in the hills of Western Massachusetts, this new play moves between the real and the mystical. There, the woman who moved on faces a choice: protect her new life, or open the door to the past.
About En Garde Arts
Since 1985, En Garde Arts has turned unexpected places into unforgettable stages. New York City’s streets, piers, and hidden corners become sites where audience and architecture blur, and urgent, poetic, and political stories come alive. Born from the belief that art belongs everywhere and to everyone, EGA launched the site-specific theater movement, redefining how audiences experience performance by collapsing the distance between space, story, and spectator.
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