RICHARD II to Open at American Theatre of Actors as Part of Classical Initiative
James Jennings directs Sam Cruz in the ATA's production of RICHARD II at the54th Street theater.
The American Theatre of Actors (ATA) will present William Shakespeare's Richard II as part of its Classical Initiative. Directed by ATA founder and Artistic Director James Jennings, the production explores the fall of King Richard II and the political upheaval that paved the way for the Wars of the Roses.
The play follows King Richard II after he halts a trial by combat between Henry Bolingbroke and Thomas Mowbray before banishing both noblemen from England. After confiscating the estate of Bolingbroke's father, John of Gaunt, to finance a military campaign, Richard provokes Bolingbroke's return with an army, setting into motion a struggle for the English crown that ends in abdication, imprisonment, and betrayal.
Sam Cruz stars as Richard II. The cast also includes Constance Christie, Jane Culley, Curtis Cunningham, Derek Donnellan, Ted Doyle, Sam Hardy, Rick Jordan, Charles Kennedy IV, Emery Lawrence, Julia Mann, Gregory O'Connor, Faith Olson, Andreas Spiker, Richard Stelnik, Annie Unger, and Elias Viñoles. Jane Culley appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
Performance Schedule
Performances run July 29 through August 16 at the American Theatre of Actors.
- Wednesday, July 29 – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 30 – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 31 – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 1 – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 2 – 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 5 – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 6 – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 7 – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 8 – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 9 – 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 12 – 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 13 – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 14 – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 15 – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 16 – 3:00 p.m.
Tickets
The production runs approximately three hours, including one intermission. All ticket sales are non-refundable, though tickets may be transferred or converted into a tax-deductible donation.
Founded in 1976 by James Jennings, the American Theatre of Actors has presented more than 2,000 new works and has served as a creative home for thousands of actors, including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Edie Falco, Kathryn Hahn, Chazz Palminteri, and David Morse.
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