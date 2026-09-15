CHEKHOV ON LOVE to Open at St. Lydia's in Brooklyn
The production pairs The Bear and The Proposal with comedic improvisations, directed by Jacob Musgrove.
Courtship. Grief. Marriage. Property disputes. Duels. And all the frustrating in-betweens. Welcome to Chekhov on Love.
September 25–27, Ryan Bronston, Genevieve Joers, and Alex Poletti tackle two of Anton Chekhov's oft-overlooked comic masterworks, The Bear and The Proposal, in a new production directed by Jacob Musgrove at St. Lydia's in Brooklyn.
In The Proposal, a nervous landowner arrives at his neighbor's house intending to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage. Things immediately deteriorate.
In The Bear, a grieving widow determined to remain faithful to her late husband finds herself confronted by an angry creditor. Things also immediately deteriorate.
And because two Chekhov plays apparently weren't enough unpredictability for one evening, the production also features improvisations from Stress Dream Comedy, featuring Ihea Inyama, Charlotte Polk, and Rebecca Salzhauer.
Chekhov on Love is directed by Jacob Musgrove and produced by Two Second Rule.
|
Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy
The Rat NYC (10/03-11/28)
|
Jen Howard
Jazz On Main (10/09-10/09)
|
Kill Goofy
Apricot Sky Productions: Grove Street Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
|
The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
|
Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
|
Return of the Buffalo: Tatanka Owe Akupi
St. Ann's Warehouse (9/19-9/20)
|
Brit Floyd
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/18-9/18)
|
Ectoplasm
spit&vigor tiny baby black box theater (9/24-10/31)
|
In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)