THE FINAL BOW WITH GIANMARCO SORESI Announced At The Bell House

Join Comedian Gianmarco Soresi with some of his closest friends in comedy to ring in the new year, as he sets off on an extended trip away from NYC.

Featuring comedians Tina Friml, Jay Jurden, Pink Pancake and Charlie & The Darlings.

Taking place December 31, 2024 at The Bell House: 149 7th St. Brooklyn, NY 11215.

ABOUT GIANMARCO SORESI:

Gianmarco Soresi is a New York based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco Soresi's “The Leaning In Tour” has spanned over 75 shows booked in more than 24 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, including Los Angeles sold-out shows, Chicago, DC, and Pittsburgh. More than half the shows on his European tour sold out. In addition, Soresi continues his celebrated recurring show in NYC, The Silver Lining, and live podcast recordings of The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi with co-host Russell Daniels and special guests. Gianmarco also has a set on Netflix's Verified Stand-Up.

Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats — which has garnered him critical acclaim from NPR, Esquire, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, ABC News, and many more. He's performed stand-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don't Tell Comedy, The Real Housewives of New York, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. Gianmarco has also acted in Billy Crystal's Here Today, Netflix's Bonding, Hustlers, and The Last OG.

