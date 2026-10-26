Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sylvester Stallone & Bill Conti to Reunite for ROCKY in Concert
The event will take place on Thursday, November 5, at Brooklyn's historic Kings Theatre, as part of the ROCKY in Concert tour.
A special one-night-only celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Academy Award winning film Rocky will feature appearances by Academy Award winners Sylvester Stallone and legendary composer Bill Conti. The event will take place on Thursday, November 5, at Brooklyn's historic Kings Theatre, as part of the ROCKY in Concert tour.
The evening will bring together two of the creative forces behind one of cinema's most beloved films for an exclusive live pre-show conversation celebrating Rocky's enduring legacy. Stallone and Conti will reflect on the making of the original film, its unforgettable score, and the friendship and creative collaboration that helped shape a cinematic phenomenon.
Adding to the celebration, Academy Award-winning director Peter Farrelly and actor Anthony Ippolito will make a special appearance to discuss Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film, I Play Rocky and connection to the beloved original. The new film revisits the remarkable story behind the creation of Rocky, introducing a new generation to the determination, ambition, and perseverance that brought the iconic underdog story to life.
Following the pre-show festivities, audiences will experience ROCKY in Concert, a live-to-film presentation featuring the original 1976 motion picture on a larger-than-life screen, accompanied by a live symphony orchestra performing Bill Conti's legendary score in sync with the film. The immersive concert experience brings new energy to the Academy Award-winning classic, allowing longtime fans and new audiences alike to rediscover the film's unforgettable story and music. The pre-show celebration begins at 7:00 p.m., followed by ROCKY in Concert at 8:00 p.m.
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