Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong to be Presented At The Bell House

Join Zara Bode and Emily Miller for a night of beautiful harmonies and honky-tonk melodies.

Dec. 11, 2023

Christmastime is here again and so are the Sweetback Sisters with their 15th Annual Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! This wildly popular show delivers a veritable explosion of yuletide splendor, with the Queens of Christmastime bringing their signature mix of modern nostalgia to a wide array of holiday classics. You can bet there will be trivia, prizes, and all the warm and fuzzy feelings you could dream of.

LISTEN TO THE SWEETBACK SISTERS' COUNTRY CHRISTMAS SINGALONG SPECTACULAR ALBUM HERE. 

The rollicking country swing of the Sweetback Sisters is as infectious as it is heartbreaking. Their charismatic charm harkens back to the golden era of both the silver screen cowgirl and the ersatz cowboy stars of local UHF TV kiddie shows. That whimsical exterior is wrapped around a core of deeply felt love for traditional country music styles and a palpable joy in playing and singing together. Emily Miller and Zara Bode may not be blood relations, but their precise, family-style harmonies recall the best of country music from the Everlys to The Judds, as well as the spirited rockabilly energy of Wanda Jackson, one of the band's role models.

Performance Details: 

Date: December 22, 2023

Venue: THE BELL HOUSE149 7th Street (Between 2nd and 3rd Ave) Brooklyn, NY
Show time: 8:00 pm
Ticket price: $18-$22
Venue website/Tickets: Click Here




