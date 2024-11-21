Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble Presents TELL ME SOMETHING: AN EVENING OF JOYFUL RESISTANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble at The Rat for TELL ME SOMETHING, an evening of joyful resistance.

The whimsical ensemble will animate stories, photos, gestures, and more, live through Soundpainting. Hosted by drag sensation Vanity LaVain!

Taking place at THE RAT NYC (68 Jay St, Suite 117 - Storefront, Brooklyn, NY 11201) from 7:00 - 8:30 PM EST. $5 Early Bird.

ABOUT STRIKE ANYWHERE

Established in 1997, the Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble is an interdisciplinary collective of world-class improvisers. The company creates provocative performances and innovative education programs that promote empathy, creativity and civic discourse. Strike Anywhere's work is guided by the words of Bertolt Brecht, "Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it." SA performances always feature live music, physical theater and dance. Strike Anywhere is the preeminent theatre company in the United States practicing Soundpainting, a universal sign-language developed by composer Walter Thompson for live composition with improvisers. Strike Anywhere has performed and taught in over 200 venues in 16 states and eight countries.

ABOUT SOUNDPAINTING

Soundpainting is the universal sign language for live composition. The language comprises over 1500 signs and allows a conductor/composer to sculpt a performance in real-time with improvising actors, musicians, dancers, and visual artists. The technique was created by N.Y. composer Walter Thompson beginning in the late 1970's for use with jazz musicians. It has evolved into a multidisciplinary language that is practiced worldwide. The art of Soundpainting is a delicate interplay between the Soundpainter and the performers - a dialogue in which an improvised composition is constructed before your very eyes.

