Staged Reading Of FAIRFARREN Arrives At Brooklyn Art Haus

Brooklyn Art Haus, New York City's newest performing arts venue premiering original and innovative theater, will present the staged reading of the new play Fairfarren in conjunction with the show's playwright, Preston Fox, and directed by Emily Gallagher.

The staged reading will happen Monday, September 18th at 7:30pm and audience members are invited to stay for a talk-back with the cast and creative team afterwards.

Fairfarren. Fair fairing. Good journeying. A promise of forever hellos and ever goodbyes. Auspiciously ominous, yet ominously auspicious. Where past haunts present, and present crosses past. Such are the wonderments of Alice in love. Who's fine by the way. Really. She's fine. Her career is taking off. Her relationship with Milo is going well. She's got a cute little apartment all to herself. So why are the littlest things setting her off? Perhaps she needed more time on her own after she broke up with Clark, or maybe it's because her past is literally knocking on her front door. This play explores the lasting effects of emotional and psychological abuse in romantic relationships & how one navigates the rabbit-hole of a journey moving forward.

Fairfarren will feature Sarah Dreier in the leading role of Alice, J Nathaniel as Milo, and Preston Fox as Clark. Regina Renee Russel joins as Assistant Director and Mel Ryan as Stage Manager.

Admission for the staged reading of Fairfarren is free and RSVPs can be made at the ticket link Click Here Brooklyn Art Haus is located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Doors open at 7:15pm.