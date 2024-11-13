Stage Aurora Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage Aurora Theatrical Company Inc., Theatre that Enlightens, 100 Youth Voices will present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

This production will have three performances: Friday, December 6 at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 7 at 2:00pm, and Saturday, December 7 at 7:00pm. The performances will take place at Greater Refuge Temple, 1317 Rowe Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32208.

The Award-winning animated film and stage play comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. Based on the original Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance and features some of the most popular songs: Beauty and the Beast, Be Our Guest, Gaston, and Something There.

Beauty and the Beast Jr.'s musical directors are Erika Winters & Scherell Kemp. The show is choreographed by Latonia Mitchell. The costumer is Brenda Medlock. The Stage Aurora General Manager is Dr. Dolores Hall and the production assistant is Jann Clark, the Stage Manager is Felecia Ewing, the costumer is Sandra Levy-Donawa and the Stagehand is Brenda Medlock. The cast consists of 40 children ages 8 to 18 from across the greater Jacksonville area. This production is sponsored by Community First Cares Foundation.

"Community First Cares is proud to support Stage Aurora,” said Missy Peters, executive director of the Community First Cares Foundation. “This community theatre is a treasure to performers and audiences alike and wholeheartedly fulfills its mission of ensuring inclusivity and equitable access for all members of our vibrant community."

“We are very grateful that their vision matches ours in reaching the youth of Jacksonville and surrounding areas.” said Dr. Dolores Hall the General Manager of Stage Aurora. “Our goal is to build bridges of understanding between cultures in relation to the human experience through ‘theater that enlightens.”

For tickets and more information, please visit StageAurora.org. Tickets are: $25 for General Admission (19+), $15 for Youths (2-18) and free for kids 2 and under. To purchase tickets go to StageAurora.org or go to Brothers 2000 (located in Gateway Town Center) 5238-1 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 (904) 768-6004. CASH ONLY. TICKETS WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE DOOR. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. A small fee applies.

