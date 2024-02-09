Soundwalk Collective & More to Come to BAM for Bang on a Can's Long Play Festival

Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, Jeff Mills, and Bang on a Can All-Stars will perform at BAM’s opera house stage this year for three nights.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets Photo 1 Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 2 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 3 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10 Photo 4 Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

Soundwalk Collective & More to Come to BAM for Bang on a Can's Long Play Festival

BAM will welcome Bang on a Can for its third annual Long Play festival featuring 50+ concerts that bring musicians and audiences together. Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, Jeff Mills, and Bang on a Can All-Stars will grace BAM’s opera house stage this year for three electrifying nights.
 
Long Play also showcases a dense network of inventive music venues throughout Brooklyn with performances at Roulette, Public Records, BRIC, Murmrr, Irondale Center for the Arts, The Center for Fiction, plus outdoor events with performances by artists including Deerhoof, BlankFor.ms + Jason Moran + Marcus Gilmore, Ligeti Quartet • Anna Meredith: Nuc, Claire Chase + JACK Quartet, Raw Poetic and Damu the Fudgemunk, Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Ryuichi Sakamoto 1996, David Lang's the little match girl passion, Ekmeles performing George Lewis and Hannah Kendall, and many others. This year Long Play spotlights Steve Reich, beyond the legendary Music for 18 Musicians. This includes Kuniko Kato performing Drumming; The Complete Set of Steve Reich String Quartets, performed by Mivos Quartet; and the premiere of Grand Street Counterpoint, performed by bassoonist Rebekah Heller.
 
Correspondences is an ever-evolving project between Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith that creates thought-provoking audiovisual journeys. Spanning more than 10 years, this sonic work traverses a wealth of geographies and their natural environments, where the artists have uncovered sonic steps left by poets, filmmakers, revolutionaries, and the impact of climate change. Featuring live films and director's cuts, Correspondences is performed by Soundwalk Collective’s Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli, Patti Smith and Diego Espinosa Cruz Gonzalez, with visuals by Pedro Mai.

Tomorrow Comes the Harvest is a mind-expanding, trance-inducing music journey of afrobeat and live electronics launched in 2018 by Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills and the late afrobeat creator and Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, with veteran French-Guianese keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary. Tomorrow Comes the Harvest aims to use music to reach higher levels of consciousness. Mills will be joined by Grammy-nominated jazz flautist Rasheeda Ali and renowned experimental pianist Kathleen Supove.
 
The series concludes with a spotlight on the iconic composer Steve Reich in a dynamic performance by Bang on a Can All-Stars with a new version of Reich’s legendary Music for 18 Musicians.
 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre Photo
See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre will present a variety of family programming shows this year in Brooklyn, NY. See the programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Re-TROS is Coming to Kings Theatre in March Photo
Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March

​Chinese post-punk trio Re-TROS will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm EST with special guest Battles

3
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience Photo
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience

Theatre for a New Audience is extending the run of Shayok Misha Chowdhury's 'Public Obscenities' at Polonsky Shakespeare Center

4
Rob Noyes ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatres Queens Short Play Festiv Photo
Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Playwright Rob Noyes will bring his play ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival. Learn more about the play here!

More Hot Stories For You

See AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings TheatreSee AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT & More Family Programming at Kings Theatre
Re-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in MarchRe-TROS is Coming to King's Theatre in March
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New AudiencePUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience
Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play FestivalRob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder in Brooklyn A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder
The Heights Players (2/02-2/18)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You