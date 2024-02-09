Soundwalk Collective & More to Come to BAM for Bang on a Can's Long Play Festival

BAM will welcome Bang on a Can for its third annual Long Play festival featuring 50+ concerts that bring musicians and audiences together. Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith, Jeff Mills, and Bang on a Can All-Stars will grace BAM’s opera house stage this year for three electrifying nights.



Long Play also showcases a dense network of inventive music venues throughout Brooklyn with performances at Roulette, Public Records, BRIC, Murmrr, Irondale Center for the Arts, The Center for Fiction, plus outdoor events with performances by artists including Deerhoof, BlankFor.ms + Jason Moran + Marcus Gilmore, Ligeti Quartet • Anna Meredith: Nuc, Claire Chase + JACK Quartet, Raw Poetic and Damu the Fudgemunk, Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Ryuichi Sakamoto 1996, David Lang's the little match girl passion, Ekmeles performing George Lewis and Hannah Kendall, and many others. This year Long Play spotlights Steve Reich, beyond the legendary Music for 18 Musicians. This includes Kuniko Kato performing Drumming; The Complete Set of Steve Reich String Quartets, performed by Mivos Quartet; and the premiere of Grand Street Counterpoint, performed by bassoonist Rebekah Heller.



Correspondences is an ever-evolving project between Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith that creates thought-provoking audiovisual journeys. Spanning more than 10 years, this sonic work traverses a wealth of geographies and their natural environments, where the artists have uncovered sonic steps left by poets, filmmakers, revolutionaries, and the impact of climate change. Featuring live films and director's cuts, Correspondences is performed by Soundwalk Collective’s Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli, Patti Smith and Diego Espinosa Cruz Gonzalez, with visuals by Pedro Mai.

Tomorrow Comes the Harvest is a mind-expanding, trance-inducing music journey of afrobeat and live electronics launched in 2018 by Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills and the late afrobeat creator and Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, with veteran French-Guianese keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary. Tomorrow Comes the Harvest aims to use music to reach higher levels of consciousness. Mills will be joined by Grammy-nominated jazz flautist Rasheeda Ali and renowned experimental pianist Kathleen Supove.



The series concludes with a spotlight on the iconic composer Steve Reich in a dynamic performance by Bang on a Can All-Stars with a new version of Reich’s legendary Music for 18 Musicians.

