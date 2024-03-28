Sophie Amieva's NotAmuse Theatre Celebrates Gala Performance Event and Announces Residency at Mercury Store

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NotAmuse Theater, helmed by acclaimed performer and theatremaker Sophie Amieva, recently presented an excerpt from IN PROGRESS, a new Butoh solo performance by Amieva, at South Oxford Space. The gala performance event was the capstone of a major fundraising campaign for this dynamic new work, and helped notAmuse meet and exceed both the original and reach goals of the campaign.

In addition to a performance by Amieva, the gala event, held on Friday March 15th, featured a conversation moderated by Haruna Lee, food courtesy of Night Kitchen and libations from the NY Distilling Company. The creative team for IN PROGRESS includes sound designer Diwas Gurung, choreographer Mark Bankin and Butoh consultant Vangeline.

Fresh off the success of the gala performance event, Amieva's notAmuse Theatre will begin a second residency at Mercury Store in April. The residency will see Amieva work with a cohort of collaborators to develop the project further ahead of a 2025 world premiere. The Mercury Store is a process-focussed incubator which provides theatre artists with people, space and time to draft in three dimensions, and Amieva is a previous resident of the space. Housed in a 16,000 square foot warehouse in Gowanus, the venue prioritizes creative and intellectual risk-taking and rigor, making the Store a natural partner for notAmuse Theatre.

In June, Amieva will curate and teach two flagship performance courses: "Beyond the Punch Line," a physical comedy course, and "Bouffons," a Bouffon intensive. Further information on both of these workshops, as well as details on how to sign up and participate, are available on NotAmuse's website.

notAmuse Theater's mission is to teach classes and create visceral theatrical work that peels back layers of human complexity and social power in order to recognize the true core of one another's humanity.

We work from the core understanding that while theater isn't always outwardly political, it is always inherently political. As audience members and artists we arrive in a theatrical space as a product of the world around us. We are steeped in its power dynamics, traumas and resulting fears. notAmuse's goal is to create spaces where we can deconstruct and transcend that fear to connect with one another on a deeper level.