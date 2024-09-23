Sierra Lancaster & Friends To Perform at Double Dutch Brooklyn To Celebrate Debut Single Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sierra Lancaster is set to perform an intimate, one night only concert at Double Dutch Brooklyn to celebrate the release of her debut single "I Hope You're Happy Now". The show will feature opening sets by some of Broadway and New York City theatre's best, including Morgan Dudley (Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red, Jagged Little Pill), Rozie Baker (Shrek The Musical, Mary Poppins), and Ruchir Khazanchi (Once at Syracuse Stage, Fiddler on the Roof at Lyric Opera Chicago).

Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7:45pm, with the show starting at 8:00pm.

Sierra Lancaster (she/her) is best known for her work on and off Broadway as a producer. She currently serves as the Associate Producer at Prospect Musicals (formerly known as Prospect Theater Company). She made her Broadway debut at 21 as a Co-Producer on Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, and has produced theatre and live events across the country, most notably with Broadway Advocacy Coalition and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. She is a proud graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee (BFA Musical Theatre), and an alumni of Theater Producers of Color. www.sierralancaster.com

"I Hope You're Happy Now" will be available on all streaming platforms on September 26th, 2024. Pre-save on Spotify now!

