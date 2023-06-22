Shakespeare Workshoppe Presents Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR

Set in the ancient city of ROME- under the burning stars on a backyard terrace, and proceeding into a plush interior for intimate scenes, join us for a night of Shakespeare to remember.

Having secured a fresh victory against his former friend Pompey, Julius Caesar returns to a tumultuous Rome. His close advisors, Brutus and Cassius, worry that Caesar has turned from a leader to a "god", fearing no consequences or law of the state. Brutus becomes determined that his beloved republic, Rome, will not fall under the weight of one man. They assemble a group of conspirators to take down this great Caesar, believing they will save the Empire and keep the balance of power they have fought hard to build.

When Mark Antony finds his mentor Caesar slain, he gives one of the most moving speeches ever written to turn the people of Rome against the murderous conspirators. Once that match is lit, Rome burns, and the mob drives them out, killing innocents in their path.

A great war is waged- Mark Antony on one side with Caesar's nephew Octavius, against Brutus and Cassius. Allegiances fray and crumble, a familiar ghost predicts the end, and, as with all the great tragedies, women and men fall. Run time 2 hours and 15 minutes, with an intermission.

The audience will be guided by cast members to move between the large back courtyard of the event space into the interior for intimate scenes, and back again. The exterior has seating for all audience members and the interior has limited seating for those who require seating and upon request.

In the event of light rain, tents will be put up to protect the audience, and the show will continue. In the event of other outdoor issues, the show will be rescheduled.

CAST:

Sean Alexander - Brutus

Genevieve - Cassius

Alessandro Caronna - Mark Antony

Michael Takiff - Julius Caesar

Paul Weissman - Caska

Kacie Swaffield - Portia

Duke Williams - Decius

Claire Lord - Calphurnia

Ahkai Franklin - (he/him) - Flavius, Messala, Cicero, Trebonius

Ryan Molloy - (he/him) - Murellus, Titinius, Octavius' Attendant

Hannah Taylor (she/her) - Octavius Caesar, Metellus Cimber, Cinna

Laura Anthony (they/them) - Carpenter, Artemidorus, Lucilius, Fourth Plebeian

Karen Light (she/her) - Soothsayer, Caesar's Servant, Cinna-the poet

SteFannie Savoy (she/her) - Lucius, Strato, Fifth Plebeian

Kevin Shivcharran - (he/him) - Cobbler, Anthony's Messenger, Second Plebeian, Lepidus

Performance dates are July 19, 21 and 24 at 8pm. Tickets are $50. You can purchase tickets here:Click Here