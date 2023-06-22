Shakespeare Workshoppe Presents Shakespeare's JULIUS CAESAR

Performance dates are July 19, 21 and 24 at 8pm.
Set in the ancient city of ROME- under the burning stars on a backyard terrace, and proceeding into a plush interior for intimate scenes, join us for a night of Shakespeare to remember.
Having secured a fresh victory against his former friend Pompey, Julius Caesar returns to a tumultuous Rome. His close advisors, Brutus and Cassius, worry that Caesar has turned from a leader to a "god", fearing no consequences or law of the state. Brutus becomes determined that his beloved republic, Rome, will not fall under the weight of one man. They assemble a group of conspirators to take down this great Caesar, believing they will save the Empire and keep the balance of power they have fought hard to build.
When Mark Antony finds his mentor Caesar slain, he gives one of the most moving speeches ever written to turn the people of Rome against the murderous conspirators. Once that match is lit, Rome burns, and the mob drives them out, killing innocents in their path.
A great war is waged- Mark Antony on one side with Caesar's nephew Octavius, against Brutus and Cassius. Allegiances fray and crumble, a familiar ghost predicts the end, and, as with all the great tragedies, women and men fall. Run time 2 hours and 15 minutes, with an intermission.
The audience will be guided by cast members to move between the large back courtyard of the event space into the interior for intimate scenes, and back again. The exterior has seating for all audience members and the interior has limited seating for those who require seating and upon request.
In the event of light rain, tents will be put up to protect the audience, and the show will continue. In the event of other outdoor issues, the show will be rescheduled.
CAST:
Sean Alexander - Brutus
Genevieve - Cassius
Alessandro Caronna - Mark Antony
Michael Takiff - Julius Caesar
Paul Weissman - Caska
Kacie Swaffield - Portia
Duke Williams - Decius
Claire Lord - Calphurnia
Ahkai Franklin - (he/him) - Flavius, Messala, Cicero, Trebonius
Ryan Molloy - (he/him) - Murellus, Titinius, Octavius' Attendant
Hannah Taylor (she/her) - Octavius Caesar, Metellus Cimber, Cinna
Laura Anthony (they/them) - Carpenter, Artemidorus, Lucilius, Fourth Plebeian
Karen Light (she/her) - Soothsayer, Caesar's Servant, Cinna-the poet
SteFannie Savoy (she/her) - Lucius, Strato, Fifth Plebeian
Kevin Shivcharran - (he/him) - Cobbler, Anthony's Messenger, Second Plebeian, Lepidus
