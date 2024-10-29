Second City To Have New York Comedy Festival Debut At Brooklyn Outpost

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the successful launch of The Second City New York earlier this year, the iconic comedy institution is once again raising the bar. Building on the legacy of its renowned Chicago and Toronto siblings, the Brooklyn outpost is entering an exciting new chapter with a prime spot in the 2024 New York Comedy Festival.

The Second City New York's highly anticipated debut at the 2024 New York Comedy Festival will showcase 20+ guest performances, from Friday, November 8th to Sunday, November 17th. From high-energy improv to hysterical stand-up, the festival's schedule showcases The Second City's signature mix of classic formats and fresh, boundary-pushing experiments. For the schedule of New York Comedy Festival performances at The Second City New York, details can be found HERE.

Kevin Condardo, Managing Director at The Second City New York adds “We are thrilled to welcome such great talent to perform at The Second City New York. We look forward to the New York Comedy Festival cementing TSCNY as the place to see not only the sketch and improv that The Second City is known for but also a wide range of world-class comedy offerings.”

In addition, due to the incredible response from New York audiences, the current Mainstage Revue production of Ruthless Acts of Kindness has been extended through Saturday, November 16th. The added performances provide fans a few more opportunities to catch this immersive production featuring sketch and improv scenes diving into the absurdities of everyday life with a special nod to New York City's quirks and characters. From barbershop quartets and subway encounters to singing grandfather clocks, the show captures the humor and hustle of life in the city. As always at The Second City, the entirely improvised “3rd Act” is completely free!

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

