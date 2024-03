SUPER FREAK: THE RICK JAMES STORY is Coming to Kings Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Super Freak: The Rick James Story” will be coming to Kings Theatre for a limited performance from Friday, April 12th through Sunday, April 14th, with newly announced cast member - the incomparable R&B sensation, Stokley. Known for his dynamic stage presence and undeniable talent, Stokley will step into the iconic role of Rick James, bringing to life the legendary singer's electrifying persona and timeless music.

"Super Freak: The Rick James Story" delves deep into the tumultuous life and extraordinary talent of the legendary musician, exploring the highs and lows of his career against the backdrop of his unforgettable hits. Audiences will be transported on a musical journey through James' groundbreaking music and the compelling narrative of his life, filled with passion, excess, and undeniable talent.

Ty James, executive producer and daughter of the late Rick James, expressed her excitement about the latest casting announcement, stating, "I am so excited that we were able to cast such an amazing talented cast. I know playing my dad is stepping into some big shoes, but I am confident Stokley will kill it. My dad would be so proud."

Renowned playwright and producer Je'Caryous Johnson added, "It's an honor to partner with Ty James to create, celebrate and cement the legacy and musical genius of Rick James with the world. We have such an amazing cast. I am so delighted to have Stokley, the voice of Mint Condition, bring the character of Rick James to life. It takes a talent such as Stokley who is a master of many instruments to fill the shoes of a maestro like Rick James. This musical will undoubtedly shock the world and open people's eyes to just how much of a Super Freakin' genius Rick James was."

Stokley, a GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, and producer, is best known as the lead singer and drummer for the legendary R&B group Mint Condition. With a career spanning decade, Stokley has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and continues to captivate audiences with his soulful performances. His latest album, "Sankofa," has garnered critical acclaim and produced multiple Billboard chart-topping singles.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/super-freak-the-rick-james-story/.