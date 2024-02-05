SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Sarah Rachel Lazarus: Magnet of Chaos is a solo musical comedy show about the end of the world, Jennifer Coolidge, and becoming your breast self with stand up comedy by Josh Sharp (A24's Dicks: The Musical) playing at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm.

An asteroid is heading towards Earth and Sarah realizes that she is the reason for it. She embarks on a self discovery journey to figure out why she is a magnet of chaos with the help of her Greek Chorus, Jennifer Coolidge & Bernie Sanders.

Sarah Rachel Lazarus is a comedy artist, actor, and writer. She has performed in almost every basement, bar, and glorified closet (Union Hall, City Winery, Littlefield, Dynasty Typewriter, The Elysian Theatre, Club Cumming, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, QED, Broadway Comedy Club, UCB, Birdland, etc.). She has hosted pop culture themed comedy & drag shows all around the country including her Jennifer Coolidge themed show in which Jennifer actually attended and said "It's better than me, I should do a show about her." She has contributed content to Funny or Die, Whohaha, and the Broadway Beat. She has interviewed a number of celebrity guests for her podcast 'The Era of Sarah' including Bob The Drag Queen, Carole Baskin, and Brittany Broski. You can check out all of her content at her website or follow her on social media @sarahrlazarus.

Seating is limited so reserve your $15 tickets Click Here