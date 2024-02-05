SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

The performance will take place on February 22.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 1 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 2 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music Photo 3 OUR CLASS Extended Through February 11 At Brooklyn Academy Of Music
Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10 Photo 4 Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

SARAH RACHEL LAZARUS: MAGNET OF CHAOS to be Presented at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Sarah Rachel Lazarus: Magnet of Chaos is a solo musical comedy show about the end of the world, Jennifer Coolidge, and becoming your breast self with stand up comedy by Josh Sharp (A24's Dicks: The Musical) playing at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm.

An asteroid is heading towards Earth and Sarah realizes that she is the reason for it. She embarks on a self discovery journey to figure out why she is a magnet of chaos with the help of her Greek Chorus, Jennifer Coolidge & Bernie Sanders.

Sarah Rachel Lazarus is a comedy artist, actor, and writer. She has performed in almost every basement, bar, and glorified closet (Union Hall, City Winery, Littlefield, Dynasty Typewriter, The Elysian Theatre, Club Cumming, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, QED, Broadway Comedy Club, UCB, Birdland, etc.). She has hosted pop culture themed comedy & drag shows all around the country including her Jennifer Coolidge themed show in which Jennifer actually attended and said "It's better than me, I should do a show about her." She has contributed content to Funny or Die, Whohaha, and the Broadway Beat. She has interviewed a number of celebrity guests for her podcast 'The Era of Sarah' including Bob The Drag Queen, Carole Baskin, and Brittany Broski. You can check out all of her content at her website or follow her on social media @sarahrlazarus.

Seating is limited so reserve your $15 tickets Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month Photo
World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month

World Music Institute presents Yungchen Lhamo, a critically acclaimed Tibetan singer-songwriter known as 'The Queen of Kindness.' Her remarkable voice and message of peace have inspired artists and audiences worldwide.

2
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant

Karen Eleanor Wight receives a Support for Artists grant from NYSCA for her one-act comedy, 'Use Your Words!' presented by Emerging Artists Theatre.

3
MoMAs DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries Photo
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries

Discover the lineup for MoMA's 'Doc Fortnight 2024' - a showcase of innovative documentary films. Explore the diverse range of stories and perspectives in this exciting event.

4
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April Photo
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April

Singer-songwriter Jacob Collier will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on his Djesse Vol. 4 North America Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8pm EST with special guest Kimbra.

More Hot Stories For You

Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists GrantKaren Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
MoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of DocumentariesMoMA's DOC FORTNIGHT 2024 Showcases Exciting Lineup of Documentaries
Jacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in AprilJacob Collier Comes to the Kings Theatre in April
Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERINGJamel Gaines Creative Outlet Returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music With REMEMBERING

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You