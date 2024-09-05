News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rovaco Dance Party 2024 Set For Next Month

The event is on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Sep. 05, 2024
Rovaco Dance Party 2024 Set For Next Month Image
 Rovaco Dance Company will present their sixth annual Rovaco Dance Party on Saturday, October 5th in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This evening of contemporary performance and immersive cultural exchange begins with an informal social inspired by Indian hospitality traditions.

Guests are tied an auspicious red thread called "Kalava" when they arrive. They are served delectable Indian snacks prepared by Chef Ashmita Biswas alongside complimentary Lunar Hard Seltzers, an award-winning Asian-American brand sponsoring the event. After the social, we transition into CPR’s theater for live music and dance-theater performances, curated and emceed by Rovaco's Artistic Director, Rohan Bhargava. The evening ends with a DJ dance party for all.

5:00 PM | Doors Open + Social Hour
6:00 PM | Live Music, Performances, DJ Dance Party

Dance-Theater Programming:

“Sex Robot (Excerpt from KAMA)” – Rovaco Repertory

“Baraat” – New Work by Rovaco

Choreography: Rohan Bhargava in collaboration with dancers

Resident Composer: Saúl Guanipa
Dramaturgy & Script Consultant: Mahima Saigal
Dancers: Nico Gonzales, Devika Chandnani, Siddharth Dutta, Karma Chuki, Isabele Rosso, and Jihyun Kim



