Root Beer Occasion Theatre Company Launches, Premieres Inaugural Event THE LIVING ROOM STORIES

The Living Room Stories is a brand-new short play festival, broadcast from our living room to yours!

Amidst an apocalyptic background and growing fears about the survival of theatre as an artform, Root Beer Occasion Theatre Company, LLC has been formed! RBO is a Brooklyn-based company determined to create real theatre experiences despite any and all obstacles; to reject snobbishness and empty art in favor of honesty, truth, and vulnerability; and to foster sustainable theatre that is both affordable and accessible. From virtual events to playwriting salons to resources for writers, RBO will be actively working to support artists in these uncertain times and beyond.

Founded by NYU Tisch GMTWP alumni Brandy Hoang Collier and Jessie Field and bolstered by core company members Lydia Breckon, Sam Rosenblatt, and Gabrielle Mirabella, RBO is thrilled to announce its inaugural event, The Living Room Stories.

Our team will convene in-person at our Brooklyn venue and put on the festival. The six plays will be performed for an audience of zero, filmed, and then broadcast online, un-cut. That means real-time performance, real-time set changes, real-time stakes. You know, like theatre!

Enjoy incredible new work by six phenomenally talented playwrights: Mallory Jane Weiss, Johanna C. Soleyn, Kathy Ng, Tristen Moseley, Wes Braver, and Amy Blakelock. Featuring tremendous performances by actors: Kalonjee Gallimore, Jessie Rae Jordan, Lisette Santiago, Logan Alexis Troyer, and Jinho Woo.

Safety is RBO's top priority, and they have developed a new CDC guideline influenced pandemic performance plan - which has been approved and reviewed by registered nurse Paola Garza. You can read more about RBO's extensive safety measures at rootbeeroccasion.com.

"The Living Room Stories" will be aired on:

Saturday, Sept 19, at 7pm

Sunday, Sept 20, at 2pm

Friday, Sept 25, at 8pm

Saturday, Sept 26, at 7pm

Sunday, Sept 27, at 2pm.

Admission is free!

The full lineup of The Living Room Stories:

Spilt Milk by Amy Blakelock

Bowl by Kathy Ng

Questions for Chris Dorner: Dissecting the Motive for Unconventional Asymmetrical Warfare on the LAPD by Johanna C. Soleyn

The Highest Court in the Land by Wes Braver

The Electric Forest by Tristen Moseley

Woman, Octopus, Comedian, by Mallory Jane Weiss

