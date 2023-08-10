Project.KB Presents A Vibrant Community POP-UP Celebration at Osborn Playground

Project.KB invites you to a lively and engaging Community POP-UP Celebration at Osborn Playground. Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 27th, 2023, from 1 pm to 6 pm, as we transform the Basketball Court into a hub of excitement and connection.

This event is open to all ages and is a family-friendly event.Step into the rhythm of the day with free community dance classes, featuring the electrifying steps of hustle, the infectious energy of jazz, and the soulful harmony of movement and meditation. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or simply curious to explore new rhythms, these classes offer a chance to embrace your inner artist and move with joy. But that's not all! Hot food will be provided as well as light refreshments. The company encourages everyone to bring their own reusable water bottle to help eliminate waste.

As you savor the delicious bites, immerse yourself in the uplifting melodies of live music that will create an atmosphere of celebration and togetherness. Special guest Dj Madd Driva will be providing the good vibes from 1 - 6 pm.

This event is more than just a one-day affair. It's an opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Brownsville and get to know Project.KB's dedication to fostering creativity, mindfulness, and self-expression within the Brownsville community.

Discover our ongoing projects and learn how you can be a part of shaping a brighter future for Brownsville. Don't miss out on this unforgettable gathering of neighbors, friends, and fellow community members.

For more information and updates, visit our website at www.kristinabermudez.com.

Project.KB is a local initiative based in Brownsville dedicated to empowering youth through creativity, mindfulness, and self-expression. Through innovative programs, workshops, and events, Project.KB strives to create a positive impact and inspire the next generation of leaders.We hope to see you with us at this very special event this summer. Please bring friends, family and help us by spreading the word! Thank you for your continued support.

This event is free with registration. You can register at kristinabermudez.com/popup.