Pork Side Ranch to Present EGGED TO DEATH: An Easter Murder Mystery

Pork Side Ranch will present Egged to Death: an Easter Murder Mystery at Brooklyn Comedy Collective on March 30 at 7pm.

Murder is risen....

That's right, leaders from this nation's top mega-church have perished in the parish, and that's no yolk!

This Easter Weekend, Pork Side Ranch and their congregation of Folklore Friends are going to uncover who dunnit, bunnies and all, in this improvised murder mystery show. Time for some God-fearin' fun and fate.

Dress in your Sunday best on a Saturday, as Pork Side Ranch presents: Egged To Death: featuring the Father, the Son, and The Holy Roast.

Pork Side Ranch is a NY based improv trio (Jared Palmer Kirsch, Ryan Wallace and Alida Zimmerman). They deliver an immersive improv set unlike anything you've seen before. According to TimeOut NY, "Pork Side Ranch is known for consistently challenging what a comedy show "should" look like." Known as one of the Brooklyn alt comedy scene's most joyful up and coming groups, they have been consistently selling out shows across NYC. Often leaving attendees happily rejoicing, "What the f*** was that?"

Performers - Pork Side Ranch (Jared Kirsch, Ryan Wallace, Alida Zimmerman) and Elika Plan, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Jess Elgene, Edson Montenegro, Sloan Brettholtz, and Philip Markle.

Ticket price - $15 at the door or online.

Venue phone - 917-633-3867

Venue website - https://www.brooklyncc.com