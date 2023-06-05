Piper Theatre Productions Spotlights New Work At Gallery Players In Brooklyn

Piper Theatre Productions, now in its 23rd season, continues its commitment to new plays with our SPOTLIGHT festival now showcasing three new plays - Mother Sauvage with music by Rob Parker, Best Party Ever! By Jessica Phillips Lorenz, and a reading of The Charioteer and the Prince by Naren Weiss.

Piper Theatre Productions, now entering its 23rd year of producing high-quality, accessible theatre in Washington Park in Brooklyn, NY, is now in residency for the month of June at The Gallery Players. The plays will perform at Gallery Players' 99-seat theater at 199 14th Street in Brooklyn, NY.

In addition to its mainstage production of Bomba and the Coquí, a new musical by Ana Garcia playing June 15 - 25. Piper will be showcasing three brand new plays in their Spotlight Program, which creates residencies for artists to develop new plays.

This year's Spotlights include a reading of Naren Weiss's new play on Saturday, June 10th, at 1 pm. The Charioteer and the Prince is a reimagining of the seminal Hindu text "The Bhagavad Gita." A prince, on his way to war against his cousins, when develops the moral questioning of good versus evil. God (in the guise of his lowly charioteer) guides him in his most vulnerable moment, explaining why it is his sacred duty to slay his own kin. Actors include Jose Sonera, Henry Ponthieu, and Jimmy Morgan. Suggested Donation $10

Piper will also be producing two new "Mother Plays" developed on Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, at 7 pm. Mother Sauvage, Directed and Adapted by John P. McEneny is based on the Maupaussant short story featuring Connor Delves, Aaron Novak, and Annie Montgomery / and Best Party Ever by Jessica Philips Lorenz, featuring Laura Dillman, Delia Cunningham, Adam Walsh, and Sarah Pope. Each play lasts about 40 minutes and will be performed as a double bill. Tickets to this Spotlight Evening of New Work will be $20.00.

Mother Sauvage was invited to tour to the University of Malta this past February. The play incorporates physical storytelling and an original soundtrack by Rob Parker to tell a tale about a poverty-ridden mother surviving the madness of the Franco-Prussian war.

Best Party Ever! is a new play-in-progress about the absurdity, horror, and top-shelf humanity that happens in a pediatric cancer ward. Part non-fiction theater, part mom-memoir, part kid cancer circus, BEST PARTY EVER! invites the audience to the hospital after visiting hours. Content Warning: Clowns.

In addition, Piper will be premiering a short film, Zoom with Me, written by Annie Meek Montgomery and directed by Vasile Flutur. The romance was filmed in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic in Prospect Park and presents a unique and quirky romance of two lonely people trying to connect during a tumultuous time. The film's honors include Star International Film Festival Award Winner, and Fox International Festival - Honorable Mention, Zagreb International Festival - Honorable Mention, Red Movie Award at Arrow International Festival, Golden Giraffe International Film Festival, Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival - Finalist, New York Tristate International Film Festival - Finalist, The Tokyo International Short Film Festival - Finalist, The Roma Short Film Festival - Finalist, The Seoul International Short Film Festival - Finalist, Madrid International Short Film Festival - Nominee, Included in the following festivals: Toronto Independent Film Festival of Cift. Pandemic Film Festival, New Filmmakers, New York, The Milan Short Film Festival, The New Wave Short Film Festival, The Chicago Indie Film Awards, Carmarthan Bay Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival. The film will be presented on the evening of June 30th following the one-acts.

Piper's Annual Fundraiser will feature a concert staging of a brand new musical, Gorbal Woods by Rob Parker (Piper's Gulch, We Got Beth, Yarn Barn, Billy Ragamatag), inspired by the true story of children after WWII who are swept up with the belief there is a monster in the woods that only they can defeat. The performance will be on July 14th at 7:30 pm at The Old Stone House in Washington Park. Tickets are $35.00 to support accessible theatre and paying emerging artists.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.