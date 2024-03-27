Photos: Sophie Amieva's NotAmuse Theatre Celebrates Gala Performance Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NotAmuse Theater, helmed by acclaimed performer and theatremaker Sophie Amieva, recently presented an excerpt from IN PROGRESS, a new Butoh solo performance by Amieva, at South Oxford Space.

See photos below!

The gala performance event was the capstone of a major fundraising campaign for this dynamic new work, and helped notAmuse meet and exceed both the original and reach goals of the campaign.

In addition to a performance by Amieva, the gala event, held on Friday March 15th, featured a conversation moderated by Haruna Lee, food courtesy of Night Kitchen and libations from the NY Distilling Company. The creative team for IN PROGRESS includes sound designer Diwas Gurung, choreographer Mark Bankin and Butoh consultant Vangeline.