Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GROWNUP at MITU580

The production begins performances Friday, April 21, 2023 and officially opens Saturday, April 22, 2023 at MITU580 in Brooklyn. 

Apr. 14, 2023  

All new photos have been released from the rehearsal room for the new play Grownup, written and performed by Emily Stout, directed by Mary Rose Branick, which begins performances Friday, April 21, 2023 and officially opens Saturday, April 22, 2023 at MITU580 in Brooklyn.

Actor, writer, and New York's hottest babysitter Emily Stout passes on to us the verbatim wisdom of Cate (age 9), Lucy (age 8), Wren (age 11), and Vanessa (age 111⁄2)-the children she's taken care of over the years, and interviewed. As Emily absorbs their perspectives on losing teeth, pets, and loved ones, she reflects on the rollercoaster of her own childhood. From insomnia in third grade to being dumped by proxy in seventh, her memories lead her closer and closer to a grand finale that she expects but doesn't know how to recognize. Grownup is a hilarious one-woman show centered around how absolutely excruciating it can be to grow up, and what it even means to finally be a grownup.

Grownup features scenic and projection design by Nicholas Ponting, lighting design by Bryan Ealey, costume design by Daniella Toscano, sound design by Andrew Lynch, stage management by Amber Dettmers, and production management by Jacob Russell.

Performances for Grownup begin April 21, 2023 at MITU58 in Brooklyn for a limited run. Tickets begin at $10 are now available for purchase at https://grownup.brownpapertickets.com.

Grownup is produced by The Associates Theater Ensemble (Peregrine Teng Heard, Artistic Director), with Jefferson White serving as consulting producer.

Photo Credit: Nick Rehberger

