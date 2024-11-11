Photos: DENMARK Returns To Brooklyn Center For Theater Research

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The dark yet comedic family drama by Matthew Gasda, directed by Tom Meglio, returns this November after its North American debut in September. See photos of the cast below.

A winter weekend at the family beach house is just one of the unlikely ways that Harper’s family tries to come together. When an attempt to quell their turmoil is thwarted by the appearance of a ‘ghost’ from Harper’s past, they find themselves navigating the uncertain waters between love and suffocation. “Do you find it pleasant?” One of them asks, “Being together as a family?” The dark yet comedic family drama by Matthew Gasda, directed by Tom Meglio, returns for an extension this November after its North American debut in September.

This modern tragedy features Sophia Englesberg as Harper, Ross Alden (The Equalizer (CBS), FBI (CBS), That Damn Michael Che (Max)) as Mason, Amy Michelle Gaither (CBS’ BULL) as Elaine, Nigel Gore (Bedlam, TFANA, ART) as Paul, and Max Richards as Ryan. .Aliza Jane Cosgrove and Cael Sullivan understudy Harper and Ryan respectively. The original run in September featured the talents of Gill Cole (The Juilliard School 1973-1977 (Group 6)) as Paul and Obie Award-winning Meg MacCary as Elaine. Denmark is written by Matthew Gasda and is directed by Tom Meglio with Costume Design by Samuel Vita, Lighting Design by Henry Montague, Sound Design by HG Welp and Art Curation by Jules Hernandez.

A young girl (played by Sophia Englesberg) and an older man (Ross Alden) are stuck in a beach house somewhere by the sea. The man deigns to leave the girl, and she fights back desperately to stop him. Eventually he leaves, and the girl’s parents show up, and they, too, are having a rough day.” writes reviewer Sam Venis. “What binds all of these characters together is a sense of self-awareness, a sensitivity to power dynamics, and the inability to overcome the whims of their ego. They want love from others, and from themselves, but can’t permit themselves the vulnerability that this would require. So, rather than try to change earnestly, and fail, they stick themselves into a maze of self-hatred, regret, shame, and fear.” Of Gasda’s writing style, Venus says, “Gasda’s plays work by pitting two characters with irreconcilable desires against each other and seeing what happens. In Denmark, the two-person dynamic is multiplied by the complexity of a four person family and a star-crossed lover.” Chloe Pingeon writes, “the storyline…contrasts aesthetic beauty with psychological hell, suburban bliss, a bitter recalling of fond memories and bygone times that increasingly, you begin to feel are half fabricated ticks of the mind, fragments of the imagination.

Situated in Greenpoint, The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research has quickly become a hot spot for up-and-coming playwrights and actors. BCTR serves as a laboratory for new works by Gasda and emerging playwrights in addition to classes, workshops, film screenings, concerts, salons and readings. It is also a functioning repertory company, cycling "living room plays" that appeal to audiences seeking an intimate look at theatre.

DENMARK’s extension runs at Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research (251 Huron Street, 2nd floor, Greenpoint Brooklyn) on Tuesday November 12th, Wednesday November 13th, Friday November 15th, and Saturday November 16th at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are available at https://brooklyncenterfortheatreresearch.com/.

